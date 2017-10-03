

For Alex Morgan, it wasn’t the happiest place on Earth. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan and a group of friends, including Major League Soccer players Giles Barnes and Donny Toia, paid a visit to Epcot Center in Orlando on Sunday. It didn’t end well.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tells TMZ that its officers kicked Morgan, Barnes, Toia and his wife, Courtney, out of the park after they began arguing with another group of people at a pub in the United Kingdom section of Epcot Center’s World Showcase.

Based on the caption of an Instagram photo Morgan posted of her and her group in front of the restaurant at the Epcot Japan pavilion, it seems as if they were going “Around the World,” an activity in which you visit each of the Epcot World Showcase’s 11 themed areas (each representing a different country). Some people turn this into a drinking game, with one adult beverage consumed in each “country.” (It isn’t clear whether Morgan’s group was attempting this particular version of the challenge.)



(Alex Morgan on Instagram)

Morgan plays for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Orlando Pride, and she had an assist in a 3-2 road win over the North Carolina Courage the day before her visit to Epcot. The Pride’s next game is Saturday against Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL semifinals.

Barnes and Toia play for Orlando City of MLS.