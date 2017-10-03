Riders on the shuttle between Times Square and Grand Central Terminal in New York were greeted this week by rather peculiar advertisements about the New York Knicks. One of them, on the outside of the train, features photos of highly paid Knicks players Tim Hardaway Jr. and Joakim Noah with “hopeless” written between them.

On the shuttle that runs between grand central and Times Square lmao pic.twitter.com/iWMrHJijU7 — Jared (@JMintzHoops) October 2, 2017

The pessimism continued on the inside of the train, as the seats were adorned with messages such as:

— “Sit here if you’re hopeless.”

— “The high point of the last 25 years was the movie Eddie,” a reference to the 1996 Hollywood stinker in which a fan portrayed by Whoopi Goldberg is named the Knicks’ coach.

— “Nothing will change until Dolan sells the team,” a sentiment about team owner James Dolan that is shared by many of the New Yorkers who would sit in that seat.

Maybe this is like Triangle marketing… pic.twitter.com/3DVfNBIKCL — Mara Averick (@dataandme) October 3, 2017

The other side of the train apparently offered a more optimistic view of the franchise centered on Kristaps Porzingis:

KP Era underway in NYC pic.twitter.com/PzY2GImYg0 — Mike Cortez (@CortezEra) October 3, 2017

According to the New York Post, the ads were installed to promote Fox Sports 1, asking viewers to “Pick a Side.” The network’s daytime lineup is filled with debate shows in which the hosts do exactly that.

It should be noted that the Metropolitan Transit Authority’s rules on advertisements prohibit material “that demeans or disparages an individual or group of individuals,” which these ads (or at least half of these ads) clearly do. But seeing as how the Knicks are punching bag of the NBA — for pretty good reasons — maybe the MTA let this one slide.

We’ve reached out for comment to the MTA, Fox Sports and Wieden & Kennedy New York, an advertising firm that left ESPN for Fox Sports earlier this year. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

