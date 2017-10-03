

Donations are pouring in to help the victims of Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

UFC President Dana White has pledged to donate $1 million on behalf of the mixed martial arts fighting promotion to help the victims of Sunday night’s mass shooting that killed at least 59 and injured hundreds at a country music concert in Las Vegas.

“This is my city. This is my town. I grew up here. I raised my family here. All my friends live here. This is where my business is,” he told TMZ ahead of his announcement, which he said would either be parceled out to different organizations or donated in a single chunk to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, a crowdsourcing campaign launched on GoFundMe.

The fund, created by Steve Sisolak, Clark County Commission Chair from Las Vegas, set its goal at $4 million. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised more than $3.5 million from more than 50,000 contributors.

Included in those contributors were the Oakland Raiders, who plan to relocate to Las Vegas, and the NFL Foundation, the NFL’s charitable arm. They each donated $50,000, according to Pro Football Talk. In addition, the NFL Foundation donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund blood drives and other victim relief efforts in Las Vegas.

The thoughts and prayers of the entire NFL family are with the people and first responders of Las Vegas during this difficult time. https://t.co/Qbt2Eiu2pJ — Roger Goodell (@nflcommish) October 2, 2017

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire NFL family are with the people and first responders of Las Vegas during this difficult time,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted to Twitter on Monday, along with instructions from the City of Las Vegas about how the families and friends of potential victims can help track down their loved ones.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

The shooting occurred late Sunday night when 64-year-old Stephen Paddock allegedly busted out two windows of his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel and began raining automatic fire on thousands of people below who were attending the Route 91 Harvest festival, an open-air country music concert that had been going on the last three days.

At least 59 people died in the incident, including 54-year-old Jack Beaton, who died while protecting his wife from the gunfire, and Charleston Hartfield, a Las Vegas police officer. Hundreds more were injured in the incident that is being called the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The suspect, meanwhile, who is believed to have acted alone, is believed to have killed himself as SWAT officers closed in on him. Investigators remain baffled as to what motivated Paddock to go on the shooting spree.

For White, no doubt the event was a tragedy, but he hopes it doesn’t deter people from visiting the city. UFC 216 will reportedly go on as planned at the T-Mobile Arena, which is located just about three blocks from the site of the shooting.

He told TMZ Sports visiting the city would be the best thing those who wanted to help can do because he believes “there’s enough money in Las Vegas for the businesses that thrive here to take care of its own.”

“I think every casino on the strip should dig in and businesses like mine … [should] help,” he added. “I’d say to the people outside of Las Vegas, don’t be afraid to come here.”

