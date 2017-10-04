

USC defensive lineman Liam Jimmons is under investigation for potential assault after he appeared to level a Washington State fan who ran onto the field after the team’s upset loss. (Young Kwak/AP)

Emotions ran high on Saturday after Washington State upset USC, 30-27, and now a Trojans player is being investigated for potential assault after cameras caught him appearing to purposefully level a fan who tried to run past him.

Initial footage of the incident was blurry, but a follow-up video posted to Facebook showed the player involved was wearing No. 93, which led Washington State University Police to Trojans redshirt freshman Liam Jimmons, the Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday.

“We are looking into [this incident],” WSU Police Assistant Chief Steve Hansen told the paper. “We’re still gathering information, talking to witnesses, reaching out to USC to see if we can interview or they’ll interview the player for us. They’ll send it over to the PA’s office and see what they think. Earliest is going to be next week that we get this all combined.”

[‘It’s like Woodstock’: Washington State upset USC, and Mike Leach went full Mike Leach]

In the video, the fan appears shaken by the shove, but is able to get up on his own and continue his celebration. Hansen told the Spokesman-Review that WSU police have been in contact with the fan but are still determining the extent of any injuries that may have been sustained.

Jimmons, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive lineman, has not commented on the incident. USC Coach Clay Helton in a conference call with reporters (via the Los Angeles Times) that the team is “aware of the situation” and that the incident won’t go unpunished.

“Internal discipline has been taken and that discipline will remain in-house,” Helton said.

Helton didn’t excuse the actions of Jimmons, but attributed the highly emotional aftermath of the game to WSU’s inability to keep fans in the stands, an action for which the Pac-12 fined the Cougars $25,000, according to the Times.

“It was an electric game and a very exciting atmosphere, and the safety of both fans and players always needs to be taken into account,” Helton said on the conference call. “It’s a very hard situation in that type of environment, that exciting environment. It’s something that I know Washington State does their best job to try to create a safe environment. It’s hard. When you have that many fans that excited, they found their way down on the field and (that) makes for a chaotic scene. I’m glad that everybody is safe and everybody’s out of harm’s way. But it’s understandable. That’s a big win for their football team.”

