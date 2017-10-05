

Larry David thinks UCLA’s Josh Rosen would be a pretty, pretty good addition for the Jets. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David is both a Los Angeles resident and a fairly sizable sports fan, so one would assume that he has kept tabs on USC quarterback Sam Darnold and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who both should be picked pretty, pretty high in next year’s NFL draft. He’s also Jewish and a noted supporter of the New York Jets, who likely will be looking for a quarterback in next year’s NFL draft. So, during an appearance on Dan Patrick’s radio show, he was asked by Patrick whom he would rather the Jets select, Darnold or Rosen.

“I gotta go with the Jew,” David responded, meaning Rosen.

"I gotta go with the Jew." – Larry David wants Jets to draft Josh Rosen over Sam Darnold …. https://t.co/XgvFqKNUJE — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) October 5, 2017

The son of a Jewish father and a Quaker mother, Rosen identifies as Jewish (he had his bar mitzvah) though he also described himself as “kind of an atheist” while in high school and celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah. He was named high school male athlete of the year by the Southern California Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

“In retrospect, being Jewish is a big reason why I should have considered UCLA,” he told Sports Illustrated in 2016. “Just because of how Jewish Hollywood is, and they really want someone to look up to because they just don’t have professional athletes.”

But will the Jets have a high enough draft pick to select Rosen? New York has been oddly successful so far this season at 2-2, even though their roster was thought to be one of the worst in NFL history heading into the season. David, as is his wont, sees this as a massive negative.

“Oh God, please. What’s wrong with them?” he asked with great exasperation when Michaels brought up the fact that New York is playing well. Patrick then mentioned that the Jets have won two games, to which David responded: “No, I don’t want to win any games. I’m sick about this.”

More on the NFL:

Cam Newton is under fire after saying ‘It’s funny to hear a female talk about “routes” ‘

‘We have to be better’: Saints Coach Sean Payton again calls for tougher gun laws

Fantasy football start/sit for Week 5: Stick with Carlos Hyde, who is having a career year

The old wave of NFL quarterbacks is still here, but the next wave may be arriving

Ben Roethlisberger calls out Antonio Brown for throwing sideline ‘temper tantrum’

The Dallas Cowboys’ once-mighty line is suddenly weak. So are their Super Bowl chances.