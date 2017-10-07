

James Harden had a pointed response to Kevin McHale’s critical remarks. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

There is a new NBA beef, but look a little closer and it’s not really all that new. Former Rockets coach Kevin McHale, fired by Houston 11 games into the 2015-16 season, on Friday said the Rockets’ franchise player and perennial MVP candidate, James Harden, was “not a leader.” On Saturday, Harden fired back, saying of the Hall of Famer, “He’s a clown, honestly.”

McHale, now a television analyst, got the ball rolling as part of an NBA TV panel in which he said, per ESPN, “James can see all the passes and do everything, but James is not a leader.” After praising the Rockets’ offseason addition of Chris Paul, McHale continued to go in.

“He tried being a leader last year, tried doing all that stuff. . . . But on every team, you have to have a voice. On every team, you have to have somebody that, when they say something, people listen. Like, if James tells you, ‘You’ve got to play better D,’ are you going to listen to him? Like, you’ve got to be kidding me. I lived through it.”

McHale then said that when Harden would bring up defensive effort in the Houston locker room, “everyone did this” and put his head in his hands. “Every time he mentioned defense, everybody would put their head down,” he continued.

Perhaps trying to soften his stance somewhat, McHale went on to say, “I just think Chris Paul will be good for James Harden. It will allow him to just be what he is, which is a phenomenal basketball player, not trying to lead a team. That’s just not his personality.”

Harden was asked about his ex-coach’s stance Saturday and pulled no punches.

“Honestly, he’s never taught me anything, to be a leader,” Harden said. “But I’ve done a great job. The organization, my coaches, you can ask any of those guys how I’ve worked extremely hard every single day, obviously to be a better basketball player but also to be a leader. And there are different types of leaders as well. So, to go there and downplay my name like that, it shows his character. . . . It shows what type of person he is.”

Harden was then asked if he believes McHale is bitter about the way things ended in Houston, to which last year’s MVP runner-up responded, “Sure. And I had nothing to do with it. I’m just here to do my job, compete at the highest level I can. But when you’re here, face to face, and you’re telling me one thing, how great a player you are, how lucky he is to be a part of this process, and then go back a few years later and say the opposite, it shows your character, it shows who you really are. And I’m not that type of person.”

McHale coached the Rockets for four-plus seasons, compiling a 193-130 record that included a 56-win campaign in 2014-15, resulting in an appearance in the Western Conference Finals. Harden averaged 27.4 points, seven assists and 5.4 rebounds per game that year while shooting 44 percent from the field (37.5 percent from three-point range) and getting to the free throw line over 10 times per contest. In the aftermath of that conference finals berth, McHale signed a three-year, $12 million contract extension that was summarily torn up after those first 11 games in 2015.

This wasn’t the first time McHale spoke of Harden in critical terms since his firing. Before the start of last season, when Harden was transitioning to point guard under newly hired Mike D’Antoni, McHale said, “You are who you are a lot of times. . . . Can you change and be a facilitator first? I don’t know.”

Harden went on to average 11.2 assists per game as the Rockets’ floor general, but it stands to reason he won’t be doing that as much with Paul in the fold. Whether McHale chooses to continue the back-and-forth with Harden is another question entirely.

