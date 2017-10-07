

Dante Exum suffered what could be a devastating shoulder injury Friday night. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Dante Exum’s promising NBA career was all of one season old when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament while playing internationally for his native Australia. The No. 5 pick in the 2014 draft missed the entire 2015-16 season and then struggled to work his way back last season. This was the year in which it all was supposed to come together for the Jazz point guard

But then Exum went down hard on his shoulder during Utah’s preseason game Friday night against the Suns, and now ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Exum could miss the entire season.

Sources: Utah's Dante Exum could miss season with separated left shoulder. Doctors, Jazz officials conferring on recovery/timetable options. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 7, 2017

Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune adds that Exum, who is just 22, could have ligament damage in his shoulder, as well, and that he could miss “a significant amount of time.”

“If you saw his shoulder, it didn’t look good,” Jazz Coach Quin Snyder told reporters after the game.

Exum’s injury leaves Utah hurting at backup point guard behind starter Ricky Rubio, with only Raul Neto (8.6 minutes per game last season) and rookie Donovan Mitchell on the roster.

Read more:

RIP Connie Hawkins: “The Hawk” had Hall of Fame career despite early NBA blackballing

After Kenyon Martin rips his dreadlocks, Jeremy Lin kills him with kindness

‘Don’t be like me. Be better than me.’: Cam Newton apologizes for sexist remark

Team USA invites viral sensation ‘The Freeze’ to train in skeleton for the Olympics

While marijuana remains banned, WADA reverses course on hemp-derived compound CBD

Tom Petty, Gainesville’s favorite son, will get salute during Florida-LSU game