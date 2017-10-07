Cole Mericle already had done plenty for the Lima (Ohio) Senior High School football team on Friday night, kicking a 19-yard field goal with three seconds left to give the Spartans a 25-24 lead over Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

He wasn’t quite done saving the day.

CRAZIEST PLAY OF THE NIGHT! Kicker saves the day for @LimaSeniorHS after numerous laterals. pic.twitter.com/YZON2wQmux — The Cube (@TheCubeDotCom) October 7, 2017

Mericle’s tackle at the 1 after a number of St. Francis de Sales laterals on the kickoff snapped Lima Senior’s three-game losing streak and likely will send the former soccer player to viral fame.

“The coaches and the players had to keep tight and focused,” Lima Senior Coach Andre Griffin told Jose Nogueras of LimaOhio.com. “We panicked in the weeks before, but we didn’t panic this time.”

Read more:

After Kenyon Martin rips his dreadlocks, Jeremy Lin kills him with kindness

‘Don’t be like me. Be better than me.’: Cam Newton apologizes for sexist remark

Team USA invites viral sensation ‘The Freeze’ to train in skeleton for the Olympics

While marijuana remains banned, WADA reverses course on hemp-derived compound CBD

Tom Petty, Gainesville’s favorite son, will get salute during Florida-LSU game