

Joel Lanning, going both ways. (Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press)

Iowa State had a bit of an issue at quarterback at the worst possible time, with a game pending Saturday at No. 3 Oklahoma. Jacob Park, the team’s usual starter, has taken leave from the team for undisclosed medical reasons, leaving Kyle Kempt and Joel Lanning as the Cyclones’ two options.

But here’s the rub with that: Lanning also is Iowa State’s starting middle linebacker. And on Saturday, that didn’t matter one bit.

With Lanning on the field for 78 snaps (57 on defense, 13 on offense and 8 on special teams), the 31-point underdog Cyclones stunned the Sooners in a 38-31 win, beating Oklahoma for the first time since 1990 and winning for just the sixth-ever time in an 82-game series that began in 1928.

After the game, Iowa State’s players planted their flag at midfield, a chesty call-back to Oklahoma’s victory at Ohio State on Sept. 9. After the game, Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield planted the OU flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium.

Here’s the Iowa State flag plant on OU’s 50. pic.twitter.com/UKUYdv0xC5 — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 7, 2017

According to the unofficial statistics, Lanning completed 2 of 3 passes for 25 yards while carrying the ball nine times for 35 yards. He also was second on the team with eight tackles, had one sack and recovered a third-quarter fumble.

“I don’t think he’s a third-string quarterback anymore,” Coach Matt Campbell told Fox Sports after the game. “I think it tells you the heart of Joel Lanning. To be honest, he’s one of the most special kids I’ve ever coached. It was bad coaching last year: I probably didn’t have him on the field enough.”

Kempt, a former walk-on who had not attempted an in-game pass for the Cyclones before Saturday, actually did most of the damage for Iowa State on offense. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns, the last a 25-yard scoring strike to Allen Lazard with 2 minutes 19 seconds remaining that gave the Cyclones the lead for good.

On their last-ditch series, the Sooners could only advance the ball 17 yards before turning it over on downs.

Oklahoma’s hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff looked strong after the win at Ohio State, but Saturday’s stunning loss puts the Sooners in perilous position. Oklahoma plays its annual Red River Rivalry game against Texas next weekend, then has games against teams such as Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia to end the season.

The Sooners are making a habit of this.

This is the 7th straight season Oklahoma has lost a game in which it was a double-digit favorite. Seventh. — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) October 7, 2017

