

Tony Ferguson is looking to win his 10th fight in a row on Saturday. (John Locher/AP)

UFC 216, set to kick off 10 p.m. from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, likely won’t be a star-studded affair. However, at least one big name has shown mega interest. Conor McGregor said he’ll be studying Saturday night’s main event, which will crown either Tony Ferguson or Kevin Lee the interim lightweight championship. It’s unclear whether the winner will go on to face McGregor next or be forced to defend the interim title while the Irishman takes an extended hiatus following August’s blockbuster fight against Floyd Mayweather. In any case, it will get the ball rolling in the now long-dormant division as McGregor prepares for his inevitable return to the Octagon.

McGregor, of course, won’t be the only lightweight fighter eagerly watching the action. Chances are fan favorite Khabib Nurmagomedov will also be tuning in to see who earns the interim title, as he was originally one of the contenders. Injury, however, still has him sidelined and his return date remains unknown.

Ferguson (22-3), meanwhile, has said he doesn’t care who he fights on Saturday, as he’s confident his “[expletive] genius” style of fighting is good enough to beat anybody.

“It’s so far past your guys’ heads, it’s not even funny,” he said Thursday during open workouts (via MMA Fighting). “Because this is the next stage in everybody’s evolution.”

It’s true the 33-year-old, who is a -225 favorite over Lee, brings his own style with him to the cage.

“For four years and nine fights, Ferguson has salsa danced, somersaulted and brutalized his way to victory over some of the world’s best,” MMA Mania’s Andrew Richardson wrote this week, referring to Ferguson’s nine-bout winning streak that includes a victory over Rafael dos Anjos. “He’s proven a definitively unique fighter, a man who most certainly has some flaws in his game yet nevertheless overcomes them often through sheer force of will.”

Ferguson brings with him a strong wrestling background, as well as talents for striking, jujitsu and just making it work.

Lee (16-2), meanwhile, is a relative novice, although his five-bout winning streak has him on a roll. He, too, comes with a deep wrestling background, but he’s let Ferguson fluster him out of the cage, which might not bode well for his chances against Ferguson in it.

“He’s a weirdo,” Lee said (via MMA Fighting) of his opponent. “I don’t really like going back and forth with him. It’s frustrating.”

Lee, whose odds to win are +175, knows he’ll have to use everything he’s got to overcome Ferguson, and he said he’s ready.

“I’m going to bring a hurricane to his [butt], and I don’t think he’ll be able to weather it,” Lee said. “I think the first round is going to go terrible for him, the second round is going to go terrible for him, all the way through the fifth.”

Ferguson vs. Lee will be joined on the main card by flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg, the co-main event. Johnson, the UFC’s No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter is expected to win handily, which will give him the opportunity to break the all-time UFC record for most consecutive title defenses. With his win over Wilson Reis at a UFC on FOX event in April, Johnson tied the record of 10 set by Anderson Silva.

For some, that will be the real main event.

“Johnson combines mastery of the individual moments with a keen sense for how each of those moments plays into a larger picture,” MMA analyst Patrick Wyman wrote for The Post. “Nobody in MMA has ever been better at combining the big and small pictures into a coherent whole.”

Three other fights round out the main card. Here’s the full fight schedule. (This blog will feature live updates starting when the main card kicks off.)

MAIN CARD, 10 p.m. EDT, pay-per-view

Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee (Five-round title fight)

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg (Five-round title fight)

Fabricio Werdum vs. Derrick Lewis

Mara Romero Borella vs. Kalindra Faria

Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

PRELIMS, 8 p.m., FX

Tom Duquesnoy vs. Cody Stamann

Lando Vannata vs. Bobby Green

Pearl Gonzalez vs. Poliana Botelho

Matt Schnell vs. Marco Beltran

EARLY PRELIMS, 6:15 p.m., UFC Fight Pass