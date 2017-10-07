Las Vegas is still reeling from Sunday’s shooting massacre that left 59 dead, and on Saturday night UNLV will play its first home football game since it happened. The Rebels will be sporting a unique look for their game against No. 19 San Diego State.

Here is the special helmet @unlvfootball will wear Saturday in tribute to the victims and in honor of the heroes from Sunday. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/ojJ49mhSFl — UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 4, 2017

Before the game, fans can sign a prayer poster and receive a #VegasStrong ribbon at the school’s official tailgate.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims and the families impacted by this senseless act of violence. While football is just a game, it can also serve as a rallying point of unity and allow all of us to recognize the incredible heroism displayed by so many this week. We are all extremely proud of our community’s response over the last couple of days,” UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois said this week in a statement.

The Aztecs also will wear a similar ribbon on their helmets.

The school was featured Saturday morning on ESPN’s “College Gameday.”

The football team isn’t alone in remembering the victims at UNLV.

Nick Robone, an assistant coach with UNLV’s club ice hockey team, was shot in the chest during the massacre. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

More college football from The Post:

With his 300th headgear pick, ESPN’s Lee Corso picks …

‘I’m just so scared’: A Navy coach works and waits for son’s heart transplant

Maryland wants to close gap on Ohio State, Last year, it was 59 points.

Fancy Stats: Washington State’s upset of USC muddles the Pac-12’s playoff hopes

At proud programs such as Tennessee and LSU, deserted stadiums illustrate misery