

Happy 300th, Lee Corso. (Mike Stewart/Associated Press)

On Oct. 5, 1996, ESPN’s Lee Corso put on a mascot head for the first time, channeling Brutus the Buckeye to predict that Ohio State would beat Penn State (his call would prove to be correct). He’s been doing it ever since, and now it’s hard to imagine an autumn Saturday morning without it.

“The man inside the mascot head is the essential part of it. That’s because he’s so authentic,” Chris Fowler, Corso’s longtime “College Gameday” co-host who has since moved on to play-by-play duties, told the New York Post this week. “You put a head on somebody else and it’s not funny. You put it on [Corso] and it becomes funny.”

And on Saturday, Corso put on the headgear for the 300th time, donning the head of Superfrog and picking TCU to beat West Virginia while also being handed an actual frog.

Corso’s record going into Saturday stood at 196-103.

