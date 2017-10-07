

Shoulda. Coulda. Woulda. Those were the thoughts of New York Yankees Manager Joe Girardi on Saturday, a day after he took a boatload of heat from fans and media who were left befuddled after he chose not to challenge a play that loaded the bases for the Cleveland Indians just before Francisco Lindor came on to hit a game-changing grand slam. After blowing a five-run lead, the Yankees ended up losing a five-plus hour Game 2 of the American League Division Series, 9-8, in the 13th inning.

“I screwed up,” Girardi said in a news conference Saturday (via ESPN), after his team traveled back to New York City facing a 2-0 deficit in the ALDS.

“It’s hard. It’s a hard day for me. But I’ve got to move forward, and we’ll be ready to go tomorrow,” he added, referring to Game 3, which is slated to get underway at 7:38 EDT Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

The play happened during the bottom of the sixth inning with the Yankees leading 8-3, when home plate umpire Dan Iassogna ruled Yankees reliever Chad Green hit the Indians’ Lonnie Chisenhall with a pitch. Slow motion replay of the play, however, appears to suggest the two-strike pitch tipped off the lower end of Chisenhall’s bat, which would have made it a foul ball. And because Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez caught it, it would’ve been ruled a strikeout and ended the inning.

Lonnie Chisenhall foul tip that should have been called strike three. No challenge by Girardi, horrible call pic.twitter.com/H6025WqtVo — Ideal Mkai (@Mkai__) October 7, 2017

But the challenge never came.

Recalling his thoughts on Friday, Girardi said he didn’t have enough reason to believe the umpire got it wrong and “very seldom have I ever wasted a challenge when it wasn’t conclusive,” he added. “That’s just what I’ve done, you know. Maybe that’s the wrong way.”

It was certainly wrong on Friday night. With the bases loaded, up came Lindor, who blasted the grand slam on a 1-0 count to kick-start the Indians’ comeback. Or if you’re a Yankees fan, it began the start of New York’s demise. With the score 8-7 in the top of the seventh, the Indians would go on to hold the Yankees scoreless while Cleveland would tie it up on an eight-inning homer by Jay Bruce, then win it in the 13th on a walk off single by Yan Gomes.

“I take responsibility for everything,” Girardi said. “And I feel horrible about it.”

Cleveland, meanwhile, appears to know luck was on its side on Friday. Asked after the game if Green’s ball hit him, Chisenhall refused to give a definitive answer.

“On the video, apparently you couldn’t tell yes or no,” he said (via the New York Post). “If it would have gotten overturned, I don’t know. I’m not the umpire.”

