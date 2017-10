At least Andrew Luck is practicing again. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

There’s a bit of sobering news about Andrew Luck’s return to the Indianapolis Colts lineup. The quarterback may have practiced on a limited basis last week, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be starting in a game anytime soon.

In fact, maybe it’s time to think in a “second half of the season” time frame, CBS’s Jason La Canfora reports. Luck, who underwent shoulder surgery in January, isn’t really behind schedule. The plan all along was for him to resume throwing gradually, progressing up the depth chart.

Luck has had no setbacks and, La Canfora says, the Colts hope he’ll be able to play in the second half of the season. (Somehow, it’s already Week 5.) He threw on Wednesday, but not on Thursday and the next step is practicing on consecutive days, then becoming less and less limited.

In the interim, the Colts will start Jacoby Brissett.

“I wish I could wake up tomorrow and the whole thing was a dream,” Luck said last week, speaking publicly about his posterior labrum tear in his first public comments since July 29.

Asked if he would play this season, he responded confidently, “Oh, yeah.”

