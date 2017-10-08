For the first time in 15 years, an American male has won the Chicago Marathon.
Galen Rupp, the three-time Olympian, crossed the finish line with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 20 seconds over the 26.2-mile course. Rupp, who finished second in the Boston Marathon in April, is the first American male to win the race since Khalid Khannouchi in 2002.
#GalenRupp just became the first American male to win the #ChicagoMarathon since 2002!!! Congrats Galen! Unofficial time: 2:09:19 pic.twitter.com/2hHD9GKmTm
— Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 8, 2017
Rupp was the first American since 1964 to medal in the 10,000 meters at the London Olympics in 2012.
On the women’s side, Tirunesh Dibaba was the winner, with an unofficial time of 2:18:31.
Congratulations to Tirunesh Dibaba, female winner of the 2017 #ChicagoMarathon, with an official time of 2:18:31! pic.twitter.com/r0CnMP03xI
— Chicago Marathon (@ChiMarathon) October 8, 2017
