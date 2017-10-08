Here’s a fresh reason to watch the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football:” a return of the Jedi.

The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will make its debut in the game, which kicks off at 8:15 EDT and should help give it a ratings boost. The film opens in the U.S. on Dec. 15.

ESPN and Lucasfilm, the geniuses behind the film franchise, are both owned by Disney. It purchased Lucasfilm in 2012. This isn’t the first time the latest edition of the series has found synergy with football. The network saw a spike in ratings in 2015, when the trailer for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” debuted at halftime of a game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

