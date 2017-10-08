The release of O.J. Simpson in the early-morning hours of Oct. 1 eluded “Saturday Night Live” writers last week, so they dipped into that well this week.

O.J., played by Kenan Thompson, is out at a swanky restaurant with a woman he met using a dating app.

His date, played by host Gal Godot, grew up in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the outside-news vacuum of the war. She never Googles dates in advance.

“So … O.J. Is that a nickname?”

Yep, the Juice is loose.

Read more from The Post:

Aaron Rodgers’ ‘schoolyard’ play that beat the Cowboys? It actually was months in the making.

Barry Svrluga: The Nationals needed a hero. Bryce Harper stepped up.

Two games, two hat tricks for Alex Ovechkin

Barry Switzer’s barb may be the best way to calibrate Iowa State’s upset of Oklahoma

Jerry Brewer: Anthem protests put the NFL in a tough spot. Good.

NFL Week 5: The focus turns from protests to football