The release of O.J. Simpson in the early-morning hours of Oct. 1 eluded “Saturday Night Live” writers last week, so they dipped into that well this week.
O.J., played by Kenan Thompson, is out at a swanky restaurant with a woman he met using a dating app.
His date, played by host Gal Godot, grew up in Bosnia and Herzegovina during the outside-news vacuum of the war. She never Googles dates in advance.
“So … O.J. Is that a nickname?”
Yep, the Juice is loose.
Read more from The Post:
Aaron Rodgers’ ‘schoolyard’ play that beat the Cowboys? It actually was months in the making.
Barry Svrluga: The Nationals needed a hero. Bryce Harper stepped up.
Two games, two hat tricks for Alex Ovechkin
Barry Switzer’s barb may be the best way to calibrate Iowa State’s upset of Oklahoma
Jerry Brewer: Anthem protests put the NFL in a tough spot. Good.