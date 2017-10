Odell Beckham Jr. is carted off late in the Giants’ game. (Bill Kostroun/Associated Press)

The New York Giants announced Sunday that Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a fractured ankle in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The star wide receiver is set to undergo further testing before a decision is made on possible surgical procedures, but his season is likely over.

In practical terms, the same might be said of Beckham’s Giants, who fell to 0-5 after losing to previously winless Los Angeles, 27-22, at home. New York’s wide receiving corps was ravaged during the defeat, with Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard suffering their own ankle injuries, and Dwayne Harris breaking a foot.

Beckham’s injury came on a fourth-quarter play, when he leaped to catch a slant pass from quarterback Eli Manning. The three-time Pro Bowler came down awkwardly on his left ankle, then had it twisted underneath him as he was tackled by Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward in a gruesome scene shown on replay to TV viewers.

The replay of the Odell Beckham injury is absolutely brutal. Goodness.pic.twitter.com/oYcZZseoHq — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) October 8, 2017

Beckham will likely be placed on injured reserve, meaning he will be out of action for at least eight weeks. Unless the Giants stage a remarkable turnaround — one that would be all the more improbable in the absence of easily their best offensive player — they may well decide there is little point in bringing the popular receiver back at all this season.

In a preseason game, Beckham suffered a sprained ankle, and he missed the Giants’ first game before being eased into action in Week 2. In both of those contests, New York’s offense looked dreadful, scoring a total of 13 points as Manning struggled.

