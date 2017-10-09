

Chris Foerster (shown in 2016) has resigned from the Dolphins staff. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday, hours after video showing him appearing to snort lines of a white powder at his desk surfaced on social media.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

Foerster, 55, has been an assistant since 1992 and joined Adam Gase’s staff in Miami last year. Among other jobs, he was the Washington Redskins’ offensive line coach from 2010-14 and held the same position with the Baltimore Ravens from 2005-07.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

The 56-second video, posted on Facebook and Twitter, appears to show Foerster, holding a rolled $20 bill in his hand, with a powdery substance on his desk. Warning: The video contains NSFW language.

“Hey babe, miss you, thinking about you,” he says to an unidentified person. “How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?” He snorts the substance and notes that residue is falling on the desk.

He does another line and says “What do you think, I’m crazy?”

He goes on to say that “It’s going to be a while before we can do this again … but I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you, how high we got together, how much fun it was. So much fun.”

Foerster reportedly is one of the NFL’s highest-paid assistant coaches, with an annual salary between $2.5 million and $3 million a year. He played as a center at Colorado State, and he began his coaching career there before moving on to Stanford and the University of Minnesota, then the NFL.

