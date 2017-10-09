

Th Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium is shown field is seen during the second half of a game against the Titans. (Joel Auerbach/Associated Press)

The Dolphins said Sunday evening that they were “aware” of a video that appears to show assistant coach Chris Foerster doing drugs. In the video, Foerster says he is about to go to “a meeting” as he snorts white powder with a rolled-up $20 bill.

The video, which can be seen here, was posted to Facebook by a woman who wrote in the caption, “Since it’s NFL Sunday let’s talk about these coaches folks.” She identified the man in the video, who can be seen clearly, as Foerster, Miami’s offensive line coach. The Sporting News’s Alex Marvez cited a source who “positively identified Foerster as the subject of the video.”

“We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time,” the Dolphins said in a statement. Miami’s head coach, Adam Gase, told ESPN that he had just found out about it and was still examining the situation.

In the video, the man says to a camera, “How about me going into a meeting and doing this before I go?” While snorting some lines of the powder, he talks about how much he misses a person clearly intended to receive the video, and how much “fun” it has been to consume the substance with the person.

Foerster, 55, is in his second season working with the Dolphins’ offensive line, having been the team’s offensive coordinator in 2004. In an NFL coaching career that began in 1993, he has also had stints with the Vikings, Buccaneers, Colts, Ravens, 49ers and Redskins.

Foerster is reportedly one of the NFL’s highest-paid assistant coaches, with an annual salary between $2.5 million and $3 million a year. He played as a center at Colorado State, and he began his coaching career there before moving on to Stanford and the University of Minnesota, then the NFL.

The Dolphins have gotten off to a difficult start this season, having had their first game postponed until Week 11 because of Hurricane Irma and having subsequently lost two of their first three games. Miami’s offense continued to struggle Sunday, but the team managed a 16-10 home win over the Titans.

