

Chris Foerster, former Dolphins offensive line coach. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Chris Foerster resigned as Miami Dolphins offensive line coach on Monday after video surfaced of him snorting a white powder at his desk. It’s not his only problem.

Foerster, who reportedly was one of the NFL’s highest-paid assistant coaches at between $2.5 million and $3 million per year, and his wife are facing two unpaid-tax liens filed by the IRS. One of them is for $591,397.51 in unpaid taxes going back to 2012, when Foerster was an assistant with the Washington Redskins. Another is for $67,482 over taxes owed in 2010.

[NFL Power Rankings Week 5: It’s the Chiefs and then the Packers and then what?]

According to the Miami Herald, the liens were placed against the $625,000 house the Foersters own in Tampa.

The Herald also reports that Wells Fargo sued Foerster in 2010 after he stopped paying off his mortgage and filed a foreclosure action against him in June, dismissing it when he started paying again.

The woman who released the Foerster video, Kijuana Nige Sherrod, said in a Facebook post that she did so to highlight racial inequality.

“So quick to make excuses for [Foerster] but will roast a minority player over an anthem, dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc,” she wrote.

Despite Foerster’s high salary and the fact that it contains three former first-round draft picks, the Dolphins’ offensive line was seen as an underperforming unit this season. Heading into its Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, Pro Football Focus ranked Miami’s pass-protectors at 25th in the league in terms of pass-blocking efficiency, and the Dolphins have allowed a sack on 6.94 percent of their quarterback drop-backs, ranking 18th in the league. Quarterback Jay Cutler has been sacked eight times in the past three games, and Dolphins running backs are averaging 3.2 yards per carry (30th out of 32 NFL teams).

