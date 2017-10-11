

Oklahoma will look to do more of this against Texas than they did against Iowa State. (Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Thursday, Oct. 12



Time Game TV 7:30 Texas State at Louisiana-Lafayette ESPNU

Georgia Tech and Miami were supposed to play on Thursday night but the game got moved to Saturday in the Hurricane Irma reshuffling, so we’re left with Texas State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, a Sun Belt battle between teams with a combined one win over FBS opposition this season. The Bobcats have trouble scoring at 14.5 points per game (125th out of 130 FBS teams nationally). The Ragin’ Cajuns can’t stop anyone from scoring, allowing 46.2 points per game (129th nationally). So it’s a stoppable force vs. easily moved object, or something like that.

Friday, Oct. 13



Time Game TV 7 No. 2 Clemson at Syracuse ESPN 10:30 No. 8 Washington State at California ESPN

Clemson likely won’t have too much trouble with Syracuse, even if Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant — who has 401 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns — can’t go because of an ankle injury suffered last weekend against Wake Forest. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant “practiced all day” Tuesday and “moved around well,” and besides, the Tigers’ defense has been monstrous: Clemson ranks in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense (11.3 points per game), total defense (264.3 yards allowed per game), sacks (3.67) and fewest yards allowed per play (3.87). . . .

Cal’s offense failed to score a touchdown in a 38-7 loss to Washington, and now the Golden Bears get to face a Washington State team that, for once, actually has a defense to match Mike Leach’s go-go offense. The Cougars have 21 sacks this season (fourth nationally) and Cal quarterback Ross Bowers has been sacked 17 times over the past three games, seven coming against the Huskies.

[A Mike Leach team doing it with defense? That’s the new formula at Washington State.]

Saturday, Oct. 14



Time Game TV Noon No. 20 N.C. State at Pittsburgh NBC Sports Washington Noon Kansas at Iowa State MASN2 Noon No. 17 Michigan at Indiana ABC Noon South Carolina at Tennessee ESPN Noon Florida State at Duke ESPN2 Noon No. 24 Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPNU Noon U-Conn. at Temple ESPNews Noon BYU at Mississippi State SEC Network Noon No. 6 TCU at Kansas State Fox Sports 1 Noon Rutgers at Illinois Big Ten Network 3:30 Virginia at North Carolina NBC Sports Washington (joined in progress) 3:30 Villanova at James Madison MASN 3:30 No. 10 Auburn at LSU CBS 3:30 Georgia Tech at No. 11 Miami ABC 3:30 Baylor at No. 14 Oklahoma State Fox Sports 1 3:30 Purdue at No. 7 Wisconsin Big Ten Network 3:30 No. 12 Oklahoma at Texas ESPN 3:30 Northwestern at Maryland ESPN2 3:30 Vanderbilt at Mississippi SEC Network 3:30 Akron at Western Michigan CBS Sports Network 3:45 No. 25 Navy at Memphis ESPNU 4 Houston at Tulsa ESPNews 4 Colorado at Oregon State Pac-12 Network 7 East Carolina at No. 22 Central Florida CBS Sports Network 7 Texas A&M at Florida ESPN2 7:15 Arkansas at No. 1 Alabama ESPN 7:30 Missouri at No. 4 Georgia SEC Network 7:30 No. 9 Ohio State at Nebraska Fox Sports 1 7:30 Cincinnati at No. 18 South Florida ESPNU 8 Utah at No. 13 USC ABC 8 No. 21 Michigan State at Minnesota Big Ten Network 9 UCLA at Arizona Pac-12 Network 10:15 Nevada at Colorado State ESPN2 10:30 Boise State at No. 19 San Diego State CBS Sports Network 10:45 No. 5 Washington at Arizona State ESPN 11 Oregon at No. 23 Stanford Fox Sports 1

Go ahead and bet against Kansas State as a home underdog. Over the previous four seasons, Bill Snyder’s team has gone 6-1 against the spread when the visiting team is favored, and now the Wildcats are six-point underdogs to TCU in the Little Apple. The Horned Frogs are unbeaten but have given up at least 24 points in each of their last three games against teams (SMU, Oklahoma State and West Virginia) that rank in the top 13 nationally in terms of yards per game. Kansas State isn’t nearly as potent, as it leads only Baylor in terms of Big 12 total offense. . . .

While we’re on the subject of gambling, the boys in the desert have set the over-under total for the Texas Tech-West Virginia game at 76, second only to UCLA-Arizona this weekend. The Red Raiders, ranked for the first time since 2013, actually had more rushing yards (313) than passing yards (290) in last week’s demolition of Kansas, just the second time they’ve done that in a game since 2000. . . .

This year’s Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas lost a little bit of its luster last weekend when the Sooners were upset by Iowa State, but still, it’ll be interesting to see how first-year coaches Lincoln Riley and Tom Herman handle the pressure of the rivalry at the Cotton Bowl. It’s the first time both teams will meet with new coaches since 1947. Herman beat Oklahoma last year while still coaching at Houston, and Riley will hope to avoid becoming the first Sooners coach since 1999 (Bob Stoops’s first season) to lose consecutive regular season games. . . .

[Oklahoma loss might leave Big 12 on outside looking in — again]

Mark Richt is 14-2 all-time as an NCAA head coach against Georgia Tech, with all but one of those games coming while he was in charge at Georgia. Seven of the nine wins have come with Paul Johnson on the Yellow Jackets’ sideline, but things could be a little trickier on Saturday: The Hurricanes will face Georgia Tech without running back Mark Walton, who’s out for the season with an ankle injury. The Yellow Jackets also are averaging nearly 400 rushing yards per game and are a blown fourth-quarter lead against Tennessee away from being undefeated. . . .

One of these days this season — maybe? — we are going to get a prime-time Saturday lineup that’s filled with great-on-paper games. This is not that Saturday. Utah-USC might be the best of the bunch this weekend. The Trojans have forced 15 turnovers this season, the Utes 14 (though they didn’t force any in last weekend’s loss to Stanford, snapping their streak of 19 straight games with a takeaway). USC forced three of them in last week’s win over floundering Oregon State, and quarterback Sam Darnold brushed off his early-season struggles with 316 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Still, he’s thrown at least one interception in every game this season. . . .

Stay up late to catch Boise State-San Diego State, if only to watch Aztecs running back Rashaad Penny, who leads the nation in all-purpose yards and is second in rushing yards one season after another San Diego State running back, Donnel Pumphrey, was tops nationally in that category.

More college football from The Post:

Is this the year N.C. State moves up in college football?

‘There’s actually hype around Columbia football’: A longtime punchline is 4-0

BYU’s mascot, Cosmo the Cougar, is a better dancer than you