

This dude will be making the trip to Russia for Argentina. (Juan Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. men’s soccer team will not be traveling to Russia for next year’s World Cup, thanks to Tuesday night’s dreadful 2-1 loss to tiny Trinidad and Tobago combined with wins by Honduras and Panama (the latter in part because of a goal that should not have counted). This is obviously a bad thing, exposing the fact that the United States still is — somehow, with all of its assets — nowhere close to being a global men’s soccer presence.

[In a stunner, U.S. men’s soccer falls to Trinidad and Tobago and will not qualify for 2018 World Cup]

But the World Cup will go on, featuring the usual collection of European and South American powerhouses plus lesser teams from the sport’s backwaters. And Iceland, which stands alone. Here’s a look at who’s in, who’s out and who still has work to do.

CONCACAF (North and Central America, plus the Caribbean)

Who’s in: Mexico (group winner), Costa Rica, Panama.

Work left to do: Honduras, which faces Australia for one of the final World Cup berths in a two-leg inter-confederation playoff on Nov. 9 and 14.

Four years after needing a playoff victory over New Zealand to qualify, the Mexicans finished atop the CONCACAF standings for the first time since 1998, conceding only seven goals in 10 matches (two of them in Tuesday night’s loss to Honduras, a meaningless match for already qualified El Tri). Costa Rica is back on soccer’s grandest stage for the fourth time in the past five World Cups. Panama will be making its first appearance.

Notably absent: Sigh.

UEFA (Europe)

Who’s in: Russia, in automatically as the host, plus the winners of the nine European qualifying groups: France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium and Iceland. Mighty, mighty Iceland, home to just 336,000 people and one exceptional Twitter feed.

They also are good clappers:

One thing to look forward to at the 2018 World Cup: Iceland’s Viking Clap pic.twitter.com/QCFIgeca8P — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 11, 2017

Work left to do: The eight best second-place group finishers — Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece and Ireland — will square off in home-and-away pairings next month, with the four winners advancing to Russia. The draw to determine those matchups will be held Tuesday, with each of the top four second-place teams (Switzerland, Italy, Denmark and Croatia) paired with a team from the bottom four (Sweden, Northern Ireland, Greece and Ireland).

Notably absent: The Netherlands, the World Cup’s third-place finisher in 2014 and runner-up in 2010, failed to qualify for the first time since 2002.

CONMEBOL (South America)

Who’s in: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia, which finished Nos. 1-4 in the South American qualifying standings. Lionel Messi’s hat trick in a 3-1 win over Ecuador on Tuesday night staved off what would have been a shocking predicament for the 2014 runners-up.

“I told the group: Messi did not owe the World Cup to Argentina, but football owed the World Cup to Messi,” Coach Jorge Sampaoli said afterward, apparently in all seriousness.

Work left to do: Fifth-place Peru, which will shoot for its first World Cup bid since 1982 in a two-leg inter-confederation qualifier against Oceania champion New Zealand on Nov. 6 and 14.

Notably absent: Chile, a World Cup round-of-16 team in each of the past three tournaments it has reached (1998, 2010, 2014). The Chileans tied Peru on points but fell short on goal differential, thanks to a 3-0 loss to already qualified Brazil on Tuesday night.

AFC (Asia, Australia, the Middle East)

Who’s in: Iran, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia, the first- and second-place finishers in the two groups of AFC’s third round of qualifying.

Work left to do: Australia, which defeated Syria, 3-2, on aggregate goals, in a fourth-round playoff of third-place AFC teams. The Socceroos will face Honduras in a two-leg inter-confederation playoff on Nov. 9 and 14, with the winner securing its trip to Russia.

Notably absent: Syria, which was hoping for its first World Cup berth even though it couldn’t play any of its matches on its home turf because of the country’s civil war.

CAF (Africa)

Who’s in: Even though the final round of African qualifying doesn’t finish until next month, Nigeria and Egypt have insurmountable leads atop their groups and have secured their bids.

Work left to do: Three of the five African qualifying groups are yet to be decided. Tunisia will qualify for the first time since 2006 with a win or a draw at home against bottom-dwelling Libya on Nov. 11. Morocco (nine points) visits Ivory Coast (eight) that same day to determine Group C, with the Moroccans qualifying with a win or a draw. The Group D outlook is a little more cloudy. Senegal is atop the group with eight points, but the Lions of Teranga have played only four official matches instead of five like most everyone else (their original 2-1 loss to South Africa last November was annulled by FIFA after it determined that referee Joseph Lamptey manipulated the result of the match, earning a lifetime soccer ban). Senegal and South Africa will replay that match on Nov. 10, and Senegal will qualify for just its second World Cup with a win combined with a Burkina Faso-Cape Verde draw four days later. If Senegal loses to South Africa, the final match day on Nov. 14 will be fraught with possibilities involving everyone but already eliminated South Africa.

OFC (Oceania)

Work left to do: Champion New Zealand, which faces South American fifth-place finisher Peru in a two-leg inter-confederation qualifier on Nov. 6 and 14. The Kiwis went undefeated in the final round of OFC qualifying and are hoping for only their third World Cup appearance.

