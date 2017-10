Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has officially been suspended. (Seth Wenig/AP)

The New York Giants officially suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Thursday, a day after Coach Ben McAdoo announced the team’s intention to do so.

Tensions between the winless Giants and the veteran cornerback began last Friday, according to ESPN, when Rodgers-Cromartie walked out of the team’s “recovery day” session (which the players undergo on Fridays during the season in lieu of an actual practice). Then, reportedly upset with his playing time during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Rodgers-Cromartie slammed his helmet to the ground and left the field for the locker room, with an intention to leave the stadium altogether. He eventually returned to the sideline, but on Tuesday Rodgers-Cromartie met with McAdoo, who told him he would be fined and placed on the inactive list for this Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

[It’s been a brutal season for the New York Giants. And it’s going to get worse.]

Rodgers-Cromartie returned to the team’s practice facility on Wednesday, only to leave during the defensive team meeting. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano, he cleaned out his locker and left the building, spurring the Giants to announce his suspension Thursday after Rodgers-Cromartie reportedly met with McAdoo one last time.

“DRC came in [Tuesday],” McAdoo said Wednesday. “We had a conversation that was personal upstairs and he came in [Wednesday]. Decided to leave. We will suspend him.”

Under the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the Giants can suspend Rodgers-Cromartie for up to four games before they must decide either to release or reinstate him. Rodgers-Cromartie also can appeal the suspension through the NFL Players Association. SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano says he will be docked $410,588 for each week he’s suspended.

The Giants are now officially a mess, and not merely because they are 0-5. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and several other key players are out for the season because of injury. Cornerback Eli Apple, who also was benched during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, said afterward that “the whole culture” had to be fixed.

