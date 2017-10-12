

Diddy has a plan. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The Walter Kaitz Foundation)

Finally, someone has come up with a solution to help the NFL get past its President Trump problem with the national anthem.

That person is Sean Diddy Combs, whose solution, unfortunately, is entirely unworkable and would most likely only trigger another presidential tweetstorm. Still, we give the rapper/entrepreneur/mogul props. His plan? Buy the league. Lock, stock and kicking tee. He outlined his “dream” in a Twitter rant Tuesday night.

“I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league!” he tweeted Tuesday evening.

In Diddy’s vision, this would be: “A league where you can be yourself. Have a retirement plan,” he continued. “Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!!”

SELL ME THE NFL NOW!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

That kind of freedom would only exacerbate the problem and, besides, it’s not going to happen. Alas.

There are 31 owners and one publicly owned, nonprofit team and none of them is in the mood to sell, let alone all of them. Besides, Diddy is out of his league here. With a net worth estimated at $820 million by Forbes, Diddy would have to start with the cheapest NFL team and work his way up. And that team, the Buffalo Bills, still has an estimated value of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes’ latest number. With NFL teams valued at nearly $75 billion in total, Diddy is just a wee bit short.

Read more from The Post:

Trump says Colin Kaepernick’s protests would have ended if the NFL had suspended him

Donald Trump’s long, stormy and unrequited romance with the NFL

Colin Kaepernick ‘should be in the league, no doubt about it,’ according to former Redskins GM

‘I was just taught you fight for what you believe in’: A college football player is cut for kneeling during the anthem

Penguins visit Trump’s White House as Sidney Crosby says, ‘there’s absolutely no politics involved’

Called out by Joe Namath, Mike Ditka clarifies ‘no oppression in the last 100 years’ remark