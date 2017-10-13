The NCAA on Friday said it “could not conclude” whether the University of North Carolina violated NCAA rules over a series of academically deficient “paper courses” taken by a sizable number of student athletes over the course of nearly two decades. The school’s athletic programs will not face sanction after an NCAA investigation that lasted nearly 3 1/2 years.

In a statement, the NCAA said it agreed with North Carolina’s assertion that the governing body lacked jurisdiction to rule on such academic matters.

“While student-athletes likely benefited from the so-called ‘paper courses’ offered by North Carolina, the information available in the record did not establish that the courses were solely created, offered and maintained as an orchestrated effort to benefit student-athletes,” Greg Sankey, the panel’s chief hearing officer and commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, said in the statement. “The panel is troubled by the university’s shifting positions about whether academic fraud occurred on its campus and the credibility of the Cadwalader report, which it distanced itself from after initially supporting the findings. However, NCAA policy is clear. The NCAA defers to its member schools to determine whether academic fraud occurred and, ultimately, the panel is bound to making decisions within the rules set by the membership.”

The saga dates from 2011, when the News & Observer published the first in what became a series of stories that ultimately uncovered one of the worst academic fraud scandals in the history of American higher education. From 1993 until 2011, a university-commissioned investigation later found, two employees in North Carolina’s African and Afro-American studies department offered no-show “paper classes” — courses that required no attendance, only that students submit one paper, which often earned an A or B regardless of quality — to thousands of students, many of them athletes.

The investigation was spearheaded by Kenneth L. Wainstein, a partner with the Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft law firm. The NCAA noted in its findings that North Carolina has changed its tune over the probe’s findings. Where it once said that the Wainstein report uncovered evidence of academic fraud, the school later disavowed it, even after it was spurred by its findings to take corrective measures.

In total, the school reportedly spent more than $18 million on the legal costs involved with the matter.

The NCAA found only two violations, both of them committed by the two academic employees over their failure to cooperate with NCAA investigators. Only one of them — former African and Afro-American studies department chair Julius Nyang’Oro — faces any sort of sanction, and he retired in 2012.

The North Carolina employees — one of whom, Nyang’Oro, was indicted on a felony fraud charge connected to these “paper classes” that was later dropped — were motivated to help students, especially athletes, keep their grades up, the university report found. Nearly half of the thousands of students who took the classes over the years were athletes. The two sports most represented among these phony classes: football and men’s basketball. Former star football player Julius Peppers took several of the courses, and Rashad McCants — a star from the Tar Heels’ 2005 NCAA men’s basketball championship team — has said he took several bogus classes, and that tutors directed him to the courses and wrote papers for him. This was all well known in the athletic department, McCants has claimed. Coach Roy Williams and other players from the 2005 team have disputed McCants’s allegations.

The NCAA’s investigation has dragged on for 3 1/2 years, in part, because the specifics of the scandal present somewhat bedeviling facts, as they relate to NCAA rules. While the NCAA has argued the classes were an impermissible benefit offered to athletes, North Carolina officials have countered that the classes were open to all students, and indeed, many non-athletes took them. The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions heard arguments over two days of hearings in August in Nashville at which the school argued the NCAA had no jurisdiction over such academic matters.

“The panel concluded that while student-athletes and athletics programs may have benefited from utilizing the courses, the general student body also benefited. Based on both the information available in the record and North Carolina’s support of the courses that were offered as not violating its policies, the panel could not conclude that the university failed to monitor or lacked control over its athletics program,” the NCAA announced.

Still, the NCAA maintains that the school’s student-athletes were helped by a system that constituted academic fraud.

“The panel concludes that it is more likely than not that student-athletes received fraudulent credit by the common understanding of what that term means. It is also more likely than not that UNC personnel used the courses to purposely obtain and maintain student-athletes’ eligibility,” the NCAA wrote in its report.

However, its power to punish North Carolina over such matters is limited because it “defers academic fraud determinations to member institutions.”

North Carolina faced potential penalties in several sports, including postseason bans and the possible vacating of the 2005 and 2009 men’s basketball championships. Penalties could have impacted several sports, as athletes from women’s basketball, baseball and women’s soccer also the took the fraudulent courses, along with football and men’s basketball players.

While UNC athletic officials have said they had no knowledge of the courses and did not participate in steering players to them, the university report noted that North Carolina’s football staff seemed especially concerned when one of the administrators overseeing the classes retired in 2009. Athletics academics counselors and football coaches held a meeting in which a PowerPoint presentation explained the importance of the African and Afro-American studies classes in keeping football players academically eligible.

“We put them in classes that met degree requirements in which . . . they didn’t go to class . . . they didn’t have to take notes, have to stay awake . . . they didn’t have to meet with professors . . . they didn’t have to pay attention or necessarily engage with the material,” the presentation said. “THESE NO LONGER EXIST!”

Of the North Carolina athletes who took the classes in question, 50 percent played for the Tar Heels football team, which was the subject of a separate NCAA investigation over academic fraud and improper benefits earlier this decade. As a result, the school fired Butch Davis as coach, vacated all 16 wins from 2008 and 2009, took away nine scholarships over three academic years and put the program on two years of self-imposed probation. The NCAA went one step further, banning the Tar Heels from the postseason in 2012.

During last year’s Final Four, which culminated with North Carolina’s seventh national championship in men’s basketball, Williams told reporters he didn’t expect his team to get sanctioned.

“My firm belief [is] that we did nothing wrong,” he said. “And that’s just the best way to put it. Were there some mistakes made? You’re darned right there were. Were there some things I wish hadn’t happened? You’re darned right. But there were no allegations against men’s basketball . . . So I’ve sort of hung my hat on that part, and I know we did nothing wrong.”

The Tar Heels basketball teams are scheduled to hold their version of Midnight Madness on Friday night, kicking off the new season. A banner celebrating last season’s men’s basketball national title will be raised to the rafters at Smith Center. The team’s 2005 and 2009 title banners will remain as well.

