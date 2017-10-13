

A helicopter drops water on a hill in Santa Rosa, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Sunday’s Raiders-Chargers game may be moved out of Oakland because of the air quality in the region as a result of the massive wildfires in Northern California. The game could even take place in San Diego, which hosted the Chargers for 55 years until they left for Los Angeles this year, although league officials said Thursday they expect the game to stay put — for now.

“We are continuing to monitor air quality conditions in the Bay Area and are in close communication with both clubs and local authorities,” an NFL spokesman told The Post. “At this point, the game remains scheduled for Sunday in Oakland.”

The fires began raging out of control Sunday and they have left at least 31 dead, hundreds missing and thousands of homes destroyed in California’s worst such event in over 80 years. With no rains expected for a week, and the possibility of gusty winds over the weekend, the air quality in Oakland, already the second-worst in the country after Napa, could decrease by kickoff.

“We’re going to see a really strong settling of the smoke in the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday,” a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office told the San Francisco Chronicle Wednesday. “Not to mince words. It’s going to be really bad. It’s not going to be fun.”

The Raiders cut practices short Wednesday and Thursday, with some players wearing face masks amid conditions declared “unhealthy” by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Raiders WRs Michael Crabtree, Isaac Whitney in face masks today amid air quality the EPA deemed "Unhealthy." Shorter practice because of it. pic.twitter.com/eYWPXrIP7l — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 12, 2017

The game could possibly be moved to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., located about 40 miles south of Oakland and the home of the 49ers, who are visiting the Redskins on Sunday. Waiting a day longer and playing the game at the Oakland Coliseum on Monday is not a possibility, though, because the Raiders will already have a short week, as they are set to host the Chiefs the following Thursday.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said through an aide Thursday that he is open to having the game played in his city’s Qualcomm Stadium, despite the acrimony over the departure of the Chargers, who could not agree with local officials on funding for a new facility there. “We are always happy to help other cities during times like these,” the aide said (via the San Diego Union Tribune).

The Los Angeles Coliseum, where the Raiders played from 1982 to 1994, is also potentially available Sunday. That stadium’s current tenant, the Rams, will be in Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

Some college football teams, including Stanford and Cal, may also be forced to move or postpone their games this weekend. “Right now, we are working with our medical team and the Pac-12 to track the air quality every hour to make the best decision for our student-athletes and fans when it comes to hosting the game tomorrow night,” a Cal ticketing executive told the San Jose Mercury News.

Ash falling from the sky in Berkeley. Walking around I was short of breath & coughing. Can’t imagine playing football in this. #wildfires — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) October 12, 2017

NCAA guidelines call for schools to “consider removing sensitive athletes from outdoor practice or competition venues” if the air quality index is over 100, and to remove athletes “from outdoor practice or competition venues at AQIs of 200 or above.” A reading in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday morning revealed an AQI of 155.

“At this time, all competitions this weekend are expected to be played as originally scheduled,” Stanford said in a statement Thursday. “Local air quality is projected to fluctuate based on meteorological conditions. The current forecast suggests improved air quality over the next two days, but the situation is changeable.”

Read more from The Post:

Roger Goodell’s wife took aim at his critics with fake Twitter account

Ezekiel Elliott to miss Cowboys’ next six games after court reinstates suspension

As expected, Giants suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie indefinitely

Michael Jordan says super teams mean most NBA squads ‘are going to be garbage’