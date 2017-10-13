

The road to the World Series has not been smooth for the Cubs and Manager Joe Maddon. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs’ road to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series has not been without drama. One need only relive Thursday’s “funhouse mirror weird” Game 5 of the divisional series against the Washington Nationals to realize that.

[For Nationals, a crazy night ends with anguish and a season-ending loss to Cubs]

Things took an even more dramatic turn Friday when the Cubs’ charter plane made an unplanned stop in Albuquerque, due to a medical emergency on board.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the plane was diverted “due to a medical situation with a family member of someone on the charter flight.”

The person, who was not publicly identified, was transferred to a nearby hospital and treated for what ESPN reported was a “not life-threatening” condition.

The unscheduled landing occurred around 7:30 a.m. EDT, and eventually the plane was allowed to take off again around 12:30 p.m. The reason for the five-hour delay was not due to the medical situation but labor rules that don’t allow flight crews to work for more than a certain number of hours.

In this instance, Albuquerque International Sunport spokesman Daniel Jiron told the Associated Press, the crew had “timed out,” which meant the plane’s passengers had to wait for a second crew to arrive to continue their journey.

The Cubs finally made it to Los Angeles around 2 p.m., according to the Chicago Sun-Times — about 30 hours before they will start their best-of-seven series at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

