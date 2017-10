Victor Cruz is ready for some football. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Hublot)

Victor Cruz’s job search has apparently gotten so dire that he’s not only willing to return to the ailing New York Giants, but actively campaigning to rejoin his former team.

During Friday’s episode of his Uninterrupted podcast “The Victor Cruz Show” (via the New York Daily News) Cruz said he could “1,000 percent” help the Giants, who saw three of their top receivers’ seasons end last week because of injury.

Cruz said he watched Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Dwayne Harris all go down with injuries, noting in at least Beckham’s case, he “knew immediately” it was “not good.”

Of course, this left Cruz with an opportunity that he did not waste. He said he already had his agent contact the team about a possible return, although so far the Giants have remained noncommittal.

“They told him they were going to assess their injuries and see exactly where they are and get back to him,” Cruz said Friday.

Cruz’s comments come after dozens of fans on social media predicted on Sunday the Giants might turn to their former star in their time of need.

But so far? No call, a development Cruz finds confounding.

“I’ve been literally thinking to myself of reasons why they wouldn’t and I can’t think of any,” he said.

“Can I paint a picture for you?” Cruz added. “Can you imagine, if I get a phone call from the New York Giants and I go back out there wearing the number 80 in blue and I get in that end zone one more time? Do you understand? I can already hear the deafening screams from the crowd. Already, I can hear it.”

Cruz, 30, spent seven seasons with the Giants, including two seasons where he received for more than 1,000 yards, before he claimed he was intentionally phased out to make it easier for the team to release him.

“I felt it all year long,” he told Hot 97 in May about the 2016 season, in which he racked up 586 yards, almost 1,000 short of his season best of 1,536 in 2011. “Halfway through the year I’m ballin’, the other half I’m not getting the ball. And you’re just like, ‘What’s going on?’ It was like ‘Okay, I see what’s happening. They don’t want me here anymore.’ ”

He said cutting down his yards, helped make fans comfortable with his release.

“If I am a 1,000-yard guy, they’re like ‘Why are you cutting Cruz?’ ” he said. “But if I have 500 yards or whatever the case may be, it’s a little easier on the fans.”

Cruz, who went undrafted before signing with the Giants in 2010, was eventually picked up by the Chicago Bears in the offseason, but he didn’t made the team.

But now looking past the bad blood from earlier, perhaps the Giants will give him his second big break.

“To my knowledge, he is not an option, but never say never,” Coach Ben McAdoo told reporters (via the NYDN) Monday when asked about the prospect of bring Cruz back.

