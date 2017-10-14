

The NFLPA continues to have Ezekiel Elliott’s back. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott is not going to accept his six-game suspension easily.

On Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued a mandate to end an injunction that had allowed the Dallas Cowboys star to continue playing while he appealed his case, which stemmed from domestic violence allegations. This rendered Elliott’s ban effective immediately, preventing him from taking the field when the Cowboys next suit up on Oct. 22.

However, on Friday, attorneys for the Dallas Cowboys star and the NFL Players Association asked that same court to recall the mandate and rehear his case, but this time “en banc,” or in front of all the court’s panel of judges, instead of the typical three-judge panel. If granted, Elliott would be allowed to remain on the field.

It is nowhere near a sure thing that Elliott’s latest petition will be granted, as en banc rehearings are kind of like the Hail Mary of legal petitions — and not just in the 5th Circuit, which, according to NFL.com, granted just six en banc rehearings out of 200 petitions in 2016. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd District famously rejected Tom Brady’s petition for an en banc hearing pertaining to his Deflategate suspension last year. Brady went on to accept his suspension, which saw him sit out the first four games of the 2016 NFL season.

It’s unclear when the court might address Elliott’s latest petition. In the Brady case, for example, the en banc petition was filed in April and the court made its decision in July. Had the petition been filed during the season, Brady would’ve had to serve his suspension, which means if the 5th Circuit takes more than about a week to decide, Elliott will have to remain on the sideline until it does.

Should the court either not make a decision or reject the petition, Elliott’s suspension will end on Nov. 24, the day after Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Thanksgiving. During that time, he’ll be sidelined for six games, including against the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and the Chargers.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued Elliott’s suspension in August, following a year-long investigation that concluded the running back physically assaulted ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson on three occasions in July 2016. Elliott has denied the allegations and was never criminally charged, but under the NFL’s domestic violence policy, criminal charges aren’t necessary to warrant a punishment.

The NFL ratified its policy, which calls for an automatic six-game suspension for first-time offenders, in December 2014 following high-profile controversies involving Ray Rice, Adrian Peterson and Greg Hardy. Elliott is not the first player the NFL has suspended under its latest domestic violence policy, but he is the most renowned.

