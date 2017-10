New England Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi will miss Sunday game vs. the Jets. (Butch Dill/Associated Press)

Harvey Langi, a rookie linebacker for the New England Patriots, was seriously injured along with his wife in a three-car crash Friday night in Massachusetts. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports, however, that the injuries to Langi and his wife were not considered to be life-threatening.

“We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough,” the Patriots said in a statement. “The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear ended by another vehicle. They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night’s accident.”

On Saturday afternoon, the team announced via Twitter that Langi had been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Jets with a back injury.

WBZ in Boston posted a photo of the crash scene.

UPDATE: Patriots confirm rookie Harvey Langi was hospitalized after a Friday night crash in Foxboro. https://t.co/H91y7zCUNc pic.twitter.com/p14Iai7iIT — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) October 14, 2017

The Foxborough fire department also posted photos of the scene, along with a few details.

Shortly before 2130hrs this evening companies responded to a 3 car MVA, commercial @ Fisher street, upon arrival… Posted by Foxborough Firefighters Local 2252 on Friday, October 13, 2017

Undrafted out of BYU, Langi has appeared in one game this season for the Patriots.

