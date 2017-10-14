

College football purists aren’t at all fond of all these Friday night games, traditionally the domain of high schools. But TV networks are paying billions for these games so, you know, deal with it. And besides, sometimes we get a Friday night like last night, which had everything.

First off, Syracuse snapped No. 2 Clemson’s 12-game road winning streak and 11-game overall winning streak with a stunning 27-24 upset at the Carrier Dome. It was the Orange’s first win in 13 games against a No. 2-ranked team and its third win ever over a defending national champion (the others being Nebraska in 1984 and Penn State in 1987).

Afterward, Syracuse Coach Dino Babers brought down the house once again in the locker room:

It hit the same notes as the speech he gave after the Orange’s upset of Virginia Tech last year:

Here is a list of places to which I would follow Dino Babers:

— Internet comments section.

— Michael’s crafts store.

— Costco on Sunday.

— RomCom of his choosing.

— Arby’s.

— RenFaire.

Moving on to the late game, No. 8 Washington State became the second top 10 team to fall — and boy did the Cougars fall — with a 37-3 loss to a Cal team that entered the night on a three-game losing streak, all of them by double digits. The Golden Bears’ defense forced seven turnovers and had nine sacks as Cal beat a top 10 team for the first time in 14 years. Quarterback Ross Bowers, meanwhile, did this:

Washington State Coach Mike Leach didn’t mince words after the game

“There’s no bright spot. We were pathetic,” Leach said. “We’re a bunch of pathetic front-runners.”

And finally, no weirdo Friday night of college football is complete without something from Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy.

Gundy went shirtless with quarterback Mason Rudolph during a Homecoming pep rally ahead of Saturday’s game against Baylor.

“I said, ‘Mason, if you’ll take your shirt off, I will take my shirt off,’ ” Gundy told the crowd.

