There wasn’t a whole lot of offense in Saturday’s South Carolina-Tennessee game, with the teams combining for six field goals. The Vols’ Brent Cimaglia kicked three of them, including this one:
DONT MESS WITH THE KICKER pic.twitter.com/6XY07rY13a
— Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) October 14, 2017
The tale of the tape:
Cimaglia: 6 feet 1, 193 pounds.
South Carolina defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum: 6 feet 4, 251 pounds.
Luckily, Tennessee holder Parker Henry (6-1, 187) was able to keep Cimaglia away from Wonnum. Unluckily for the Vols and Coach Butch Jones, whose tenure might soon be over, Tennessee lost, 15-9.
