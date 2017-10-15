

Daniel Webb was a 6-foot-3, 215-pound Kentucky native. (Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox said they were “stunned and saddened” Sunday by news of the death of Daniel Webb. The 28-year-old, who pitched for the team from 2013 to 2016, was killed Saturday night in an ATV accident in Tennessee.

According to WKRN, Webb died as a result of his ATV hitting “an object in the woods” and rolling over on him, breaking his neck. The incident occurred about 110 miles south of his hometown of Paducah, Ky.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis described his death to WPSD as a “tragic accident,” adding, “We should rally around the family.”

Webb reportedly had recently gotten married and had a newborn baby. His wife was among three others injured and hospitalized, with two in serious condition, in the incident.

“Daniel left many friends within the Chicago White Sox organization, and we are all shocked and stunned by the news of last night’s terrible accident,” the team said in a statement. “He was a terrific young man with a full life ahead of him. All thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends as they deal with today’s tragic news.”

Webb was released by the White Sox in November 2016, following a season cut short by Tommy John surgery in June. In 94 major league appearances, the 6-foot-3 right-hander notched a 4.50 ERA with 93 strikeouts, 69 walks and a 1.636 WHIP over 110 innings.

Originally a member of the Blue Jays organization, Webb was acquired by the White Sox, along with Myles Jaye, in a 2012 trade that sent Jason Frasor to Toronto.

