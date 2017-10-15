The collision, at first blush, did not look especially frightening or dangerous.

But Choirul Huda, a popular, 38-year-old goalkeeper for Persela in the Indonesia Super League, quickly clutched his jaw and head, tipping TV viewers and the crowd that something was very wrong. Not long afterward, Huda died in a hospital in Sidorejo in Lamongan, East Java.

The cause of death was head and neck trauma, said Dr. Zaki Mubarok, of the Dr. Soegiri Lamongan General Hospital (via goal.com).

The incident earlier today that causes Indonesian goalkeeper, Choirul Huda to collapse. He later passes away. Tragic https://t.co/s78l9MsyeW pic.twitter.com/tOWzRX9POh — Aysha Ridzuan (@ayshardzn) October 15, 2017

The collision with his teammate Ramon Rodrigues occurred when Huda came out of the goal for a ball late in the first half. Footage shows him clutching his jaw and face as medical personnel rush onto the field. After the match, with Persela winning 2-0, Persela Coach Aji Santoso confirmed the worst news about Huda, who had spent his 18-year career with the team.

INNALILLAHI WAINNA ILAIHI ROJIUN SELAMAT JALAN CAP CHOIRUL HUDA

THE REAL LEGEND OF PERSELA#riphuda pic.twitter.com/SnuiddqdUo — PerselaFC (@PerselaFC) October 15, 2017

“All of the players finished the game and went to the hospital, where it was announced that Choirul Huda had died,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “The loss of Choirul Huda has hit us all hard. We did not have time to a see a doctor, only to see his body.”

