Luke Kuechly was hurt as he slammed into Brandon Brooks of the Eagles. (Bob Leverone / Associated Press)

Conflicting reports about the status of Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly show just how difficult of a subject concussions remain in the NFL.

For Kuechly, the issue is especially important because of his history, so it was arresting when he reportedly was placed in the concussion protocol during the Panthers’ loss Thursday night against Philadelphia.

ESPN reported he had “passed his concussion test” and had not suffered what would have been his third in three years, and updated with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’s comment that Kuechly is “perfectly fine.” That was somewhat frightening, given what we know about concussions and how long it can take to recover from them.

Kuechly missed 34 days with a head injury in 2015 and was sobbing as he was taken from the field after suffering another last season, putting a very real face on the issue that troubles the NFL. Over the past two seasons, he has missed nine games with concussions.

All of which made the uncertainty surrounding him more troubling. However, on Sunday, it was revealed that he remains in the protocol, which seems sensible. He must clear all levels of evaluation before he can return to the field.

In the spring, Kuechly said he was done talking about concussions and promised he wasn’t going to change his style of play.

“You play the game and don’t think about getting hurt, because that slows you down and increases the likelihood of getting hurt,” he said. “I don’t think about it. You just go out there and play.”

