If you’re a starting quarterback, you never want to see your team sign this guy. (Matt Kartozian/USA Today Sports)

Always more of a risk-taking gunslinger than his Harvard pedigree would imply, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s exploits have earned him the nickname “Fitzmagic” at various points in his 13-year NFL career. However, we’re very much at the point where we need to associate the 34-year-old quarterback with some form of black magic, too.

That’s because the “Ryan Fitzpatrick curse” claimed its latest victim Sunday, this time Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, who injured his throwing shoulder in a game against the Cardinals. That made for at least the sixth time that Fitzpatrick has gotten playing time because the starter ahead of him somehow got hurt.

Of course, injuries are a part of life in the NFL, but quarterback position tends to be among the least hard-hit. You wouldn’t know that, though, from the seven teams for which Fitzpatrick has played in his journeyman career.

The curse announced itself early, as Fitzpatrick’s rookie season with the 2005 Rams saw Marc Bulger injure his right shoulder, then re-injure it later in the season. Fitzpatrick, a seventh-round pick, made three starts that year.

In 2008, Fitzpatrick was with the Bengals when Carson Palmer developed a sore elbow, ending a streak of 51 straight starts. The following year found our guy in Buffalo, where Trent Edwards suffered a concussion, missing two games, then was benched later in the season for poor play.

Fitzpatrick went on to play three more seasons as the Bills’ starting quarterback before his own poor play got him sent to Tennessee in 2013, where his backup status could revive the curse. Sure enough, the Titans’ Jake Locker quickly developed hip and knee sprains before suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury to his right foot.

The curse took a twist in 2014, as Fitzpatrick began the season as the Texans’ starter. He was benched in Week 10 for Ryan Mallett — who promptly tore a pectoral muscle in Week 11, putting Fitzpatrick back in the lineup.

The Ryan Fitzpatrick cycle, a @DrawPlayDave creation, is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/bgPvp08CWk — Woot and Wye NFL (@WootandWye) July 27, 2016

This was all prelude to the most remarkable moment in the history of the curse. In 2015, Fitzpatrick moved on to the Jets, whose starter, Geno Smith, got punched in the face by teammate IK Enemkpali, breaking his jaw. At this point, things had gotten downright spooky.

Fitzpatrick played well that season and returned last year as the Jets’ starter, but he was benched in Week 7 and replaced with Smith, who immediately suffered a season-ending knee injury. That put Fitzpatrick back on the field, but he was benched again, this time for Bryce Petty in Week 13.

It won’t surprise you to learn that Petty could not finish the season, tearing the labrum in his left shoulder in Week 16, which allowed Fitzpatrick one more start in green. He was next seen on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” locked in a battle for Tampa Bay’s backup job with Ryan Griffin, a battle that ended when Griffin suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s first preseason game, which landed him on injured reserve.

Fast-forward to Sunday, when Winston, who had started every game of his career since becoming the No. 1 pick of the 2015 draft, succumbed to the curse. Sorry, Jameis, it was just your turn.

