

Appearances here aside, Antonio Brown has found his footing again with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. (Ed Zurga/AP)

Remember when the Pittsburgh Steelers were the steady franchise, the one that let other teams have soap operas?

That hasn’t been the 2017 Steelers, who find themselves at 4-2 after a victory over Kansas City. With a mighty assist from the legs of Le’Veon Bell and the hands of Antonio Brown, the cloud hanging over Ben Roethlisberger lifted Sunday and he has moved on from the dark night of the soul that prompted him to wonder whether “maybe I don’t have it anymore.”

Bell gained 179 yards and Brown caught eight passes for 155 yards Sunday, putting the Steelers in the odd position of being a rock in a suddenly topsy-turvy NFL devoid of a super team. Roethlisberger, who by the middle of last week had tossed off his introspective comment after a dismal five-interception performance as just “stream of consciousness,” sounded almost reborn after passing for 252 yards in the 19-13 win in Kansas City.

“I guess this old cowboy’s got a little left in him,” Roethlisberger told reporters.

Never mind that he may not have been vintage. He saw progress.

“There’s still a little detail missing,” Roethlisberger said of the offense, “but hopefully yes, this is a steppingstone to say we came to a place like this and still did pretty good. We never quit. We never gave up.”

So much for an offseason when Roethlisberger had questioned whether he might retire and then, after the team fell to 3-2 with the loss to Jacksonville, seemed to be experiencing returner’s remorse. Publicly calling out Brown last week for a sideline temper tantrum, saying it was “a distraction we really didn’t need,” didn’t help matters, but the victory over the Chiefs sure did.

And, as quickly as a report surfaced Sunday that Martavis Bryant wanted a trade, the wide receiver who was suspended for the 2016 season for substance abuse shot down the idea, tweeting: “Big win today and tomorrow right back to work … I am happy to be a Steeler.”

Big win today and tomorrow right back to work tomorrow I am happy to be a steeler and can't wait to reach number 7 this year. — Martavis Bryant (@ThaBestUNO) October 16, 2017

Roethlisberger’s take? “I want him to know I’ve got all the confidence in the world” in Bryant and “need to get him more involved.”

