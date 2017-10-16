

Aaron Rodgers may well be out for the rest of the season. (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Although he was hundreds of miles away, one fellow NFL quarterback could feel the hit that left Aaron Rodgers with a broken collarbone and possibly out for the rest of the season.

“It’s bad news. It sucks,” New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said in his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan Show.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was injured when, after releasing the ball on an incomplete pass, he was dropped to the turf by Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers seemed to be expecting more, tweeting that he could miss the rest of the season. That’s the worst news for the team and for the NFL, which has seen a number of injuries to stars of late. J.J. Watt, Odell Beckham Jr. and Whitney Mercilus are all out for the season and it’s only Week 6. Rodgers broke his left collarbone in 2013, but the bad news this time is that the injury is to his throwing shoulder — a quarterback’s nightmare.

“I’d obviously prefer not to,” Brady said of the possibility of landing on his right throwing shoulder, “and if I can contort my body in a certain way, I try to. I did, in my second year, have surgery after the season on one of my shoulder joints, just from landing on it. It was a cold field, it was the last game of the year, and [I] ended up having to have surgery on it.

“Since then, it’s just smart; that’s the one spot where you really can’t afford to have any injury. But it comes up and it’s tough to avoid, and sometimes that’s the luck of football. Sometimes you’re just lucky. Sometimes you’re not. You have to try to — for a quarterback, at least, to land on your right shoulder, there’s probably no place worse to land.”

Here again is the FOX Sports replay of Rodgers being taken down by Anthony Barr. ~ JW pic.twitter.com/ntiOyQhNDj — Wilde And Tausch (@WildeAndTausch) October 15, 2017

Brady, who said he’d reached out to Rodgers on Sunday night, knows the emotional toll an injury takes. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the 15th play of the 2008 season.

“Seeing a lot of guys that happen to. J.J. Watt. Whitney Mercilus. So many players, guys on our own team, Julian [Edelman] obviously is going through it. I don’t know what the prognosis is for [Rodgers], but it looked pretty major. It’s tough, man. You never know which play. I missed 2008 and that was a real eye-opener because I went many seasons without being out of a game. I thought, ‘This is the way it goes.’ Then you finally miss a year and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this is torture to sit there and watch.’”

Brady, at 40, is having one of his best seasons, as was Rodgers, and he attributes that to his lifestyle, of course. Although he appeared limited in practice last week, he’s still going strong. “I’m as proactive as I can be on keeping everything feeling; all my muscles healthy and working efficiently and trying to help absorb all those forces as best they can,” he said. “Finishing the sixth game, I feel pretty darn good.”

Read more from The Post:

Al Michaels apologizes for a wisecrack about Harvey Weinstein and the Giants

Violence. Threats. Begging. Harvey Weinstein’s 30-year pattern of abuse in Hollywood.

Colin Kaepernick files grievance accusing NFL teams of colluding against him

As NFL owners wrestle with national anthem demonstrations, protests continue Sunday

The ‘Ryan Fitzpatrick curse’ claims Jameis Winston as its latest victim

Adrian Peterson stars in Cardinals debut: ‘The opportunity I’ve been waiting for’