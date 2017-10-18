9 yr old Loren Smith gives us his best @Athletics announcer call, young fan penned letter to team after losing memorabilia in #NorthBayFires pic.twitter.com/z7XYkDUpAX — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) October 16, 2017

Nine-year-old Loren Jade Smith is one of thousands of residents of Santa Rosa, Calif., dealing with the aftermath of the wildfires that raged through the region last week. His family lost their house and, along with it, Smith’s collection of MLB paraphernalia, including his baseball card collection, 17 jerseys, 10 hats and two balls, one from an Oakland Athletics game and another signed by the team, as well as Rickey Henderson and Bob Melvin.

Young @Athletics fan pens heartbreaking letter to team after losing all of his baseball memorabilia in the #NorthBayFires #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5dNDt5PLkY — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) October 15, 2017

“It all burned up,” Smith wrote in a letter he sent to the team outlining his losses. “So sad.”

“I know you are not all together but hope they get this,” Smith added.

Well, after Smith’s letter went viral online, thanks to ABC 7 journalist Katie Utehs, who was first to tweet the missive, the team did receive Smith’s message. And so did more than a dozen other MLB teams, who have also pledged to rebuild Smith’s collection.

“This is so touching,” A’s President Dave Kaval wrote on Twitter. “We would be happy to completely outfit the family in new Athletics gear.”

The team then invited others to help rebuild Smith’s collection, too.

If you'd like to donate baseball memorabilia to our pal Loren, please send items to the address below and we’ll make sure they get to him. pic.twitter.com/xI3ZwWWfNA — A's, But Spooky (@Athletics) October 16, 2017

It didn’t take long for others to follow suit. The Nashville Sounds, Midland RockHounds and Stockton Ports, all A’s minor league affiliates, were quick to offer up gear, as were several other MLB teams.

Hey Loren, we got a package with your name on it on the way! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/krjS5mdiRY — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 16, 2017

We’ve got a Padres pack on its way for Loren—including an autographed Mark McGwire baseball pic.twitter.com/IWXQ8VDUUb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 16, 2017

Just dropped all of this in the mail for you, Loren! pic.twitter.com/fKmcZf6voC — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2017

Let Loren know we've got a package full of gear on its way. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/Pcog5hWXid — Mariners (@Mariners) October 16, 2017

Baseball is family. We have your back, Loren. The package is on its way! pic.twitter.com/vALO3tiBlM — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) October 16, 2017

Hopefully there's room on the truck for this stuff for Loren! Give him and his family our best. pic.twitter.com/wmdtOOh02t — AL Central champs! (@Indians) October 17, 2017

Along with the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians and San Francisco Giants, all of whom tweeted pictures of the packages they planned to send, the New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers all promised to chip in, as well.

And it wouldn’t be surprising to see more teams commit either.

One thing that the teams won’t be able to replace, however, is Smith’s backyard, where he spent countless hours pretending to be an A’s player.

“It breaks my heart just that he is not going to be back here screaming and yelling home runs that he hit over the fence with the whiffle ball to the neighbors,” Smith’s dad, Tait, told ABC 7.

The family is staying at a relative’s house in a neighboring town, according to USA Today, as they work to procure another home. The family is among roughly 20,000 residents in Northern California who either lost their homes or have been displaced by the wildfires that have been tearing through the region for over a week.

[Wildfires continue to advance across Northern California as firefighters gain ground]

MLB’s outpouring of gifts has given hope to the family in this otherwise dark time, however, Tait Smith told USA Today.

“It’s been pretty unbelievable,” he noted. “Somebody said [Loren’s letter] made it to a news station and they read the letter and it went from there. … We’re just very, very, very thankful.”

The A’s, which along with six other Bay Area sports teams have committed $450,000 to relief efforts, aren’t done with the surprises either.

According to USA Today, the team has set up a meeting with the family on Friday, when it plans to deliver some of the goods in person.

“If we can be a clearinghouse to get it to families that have been affected [by the fires], including Loren’s, then we’re going to do that,” Kaval told the paper.

