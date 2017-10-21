

The voice of the Dodgers is staying retired. (Nick Ut/Associated Press)

One of the bittersweet ironies of the Dodgers’ first World Series berth since 1988 is that Vin Scully won’t be calling their games. The broadcast voice of the Dodgers since 1950, Scully retired after last season, one year short of their National League pennant.

He’s staying retired, too, even as the Dodgers aim for their first World Series title in 29 years.

“I honestly don’t feel I belong there, and I would not want anyone to think I was eager for a spotlight,” Scully told Tom Hoffarth of the Los Angeles Daily News in an email Friday night.

It’s not like Scully is keeping his distance from the team, however. He’s watched a number of playoff games live in from a private box at Dodger Stadium.

Had an amazing dream that I watched a @Dodgers playoff game last night with Vin Scully. Oh wait… it happened!! pic.twitter.com/FrJFD8aIjk — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) October 7, 2017

Joe Buck, who will call the World Series for Fox Sports, would do pretty much anything to get Scully to change his mind. Anything.

“I swear on my late father, to have Vin come do some of the series with us and in my place would be an honor,” he told Hoffarth. “If someone can hypnotize him and make him say ‘yes,’ I will drive and pick him up myself. He knows I feel this way, as does Fox and he continues to say no, unfortunately.”

Scully called the Dodgers’ last trip to the World Series for NBC. Here’s the final out. It’s the best we’re going to do.

