Game 2 of the World Series had everything: 11 innings, 14 pitchers, 5 home runs after the ninth inning, 1 blown Dodgers lead in the ninth inning and 1 blown Astros lead in the 10th.

Oh, about that 10th inning: That was when some dude in a Dodgers hat and jersey jumped into Houston’s bullpen from the stands and got hauled away by the cops.

Profanity warning applies here:

According to USA Today’s A.J. Perez and Bob Nightengale, who were on the scene, the man did not jump into the bullpen to confront Houston’s relievers but rather to accost a stadium security guard. He was subdued by a group that included Astros bullpen coach Craig Bjornson and led away in handcuffs.

Dodger fans known for leaving games early, but not usually in handcuffs… #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/bY8KrbghIY — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) October 26, 2017

“Security got there really quick, and it was like there were 30 of them,” Astros reliever Luke Gregerson told USA Today. “Oh, my God, other than that it was nothing. I think the guy was mad at the security guy or something. He wanted to fight him.”

“He wasn’t going anywhere,” Gregerson continued. “Then a security guard grabbed him [after Bjornson confronted the man]. And then another security guard grabbed him. Twenty more came in. They all jumped on top of him. And that was it. That was all she wrote.”

The man, who was booked on an unnamed misdemeanor charge by the LAPD, had been taunting an Astros fan who had traveled from Houston for the game, witnesses to the USA Today scribes. It reached the point where the bullpen security guard called for the fan to be ejected from the stadium, which is when he made his leap of destiny.

“I thought he was going to come toward me and then he just jumped the fence,” the Astros fan, Julio Torres, told USA Today.