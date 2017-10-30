Sure, it’s a baseball tradition for fans to throw home run balls hit by opposing players back onto the field, but you might think that a World Series home run ball would be worth keeping, regardless of which team hit it. And you certainly would think that a fan who actually caught one might be allowed to make that decision.

However, something of an disconcerting scene — and certainly a highly intriguing one — unfolded at Houston’s Minute Maid Park Sunday during Game 5 of the World Series. After Yasiel Puig of the visiting Dodgers sent a ninth-inning homer into the stands, an Astros fan ripped the ball out of the hand of the woman who caught it and threw it back onto the field.

some deranged astros fan ripped a home run ball out of a woman's hand and threw it onto the field pic.twitter.com/Qd9rH1AK3A — jordan ghoul ☠️ (@JordanUhl) October 30, 2017

That wasn’t just any home run ball, but one that set a record for most homers hit in a World Series. However, as explained by the Houston Chronicle, the man and the woman are in-laws, and she maintained a sense of humor about the episode.

“I just would have liked to have been able to throw it back myself,” Sarah Head told the newspaper.

“It’s bad karma to keep it,” Kirk Head, who grabbed the ball, said. “You’ve got to throw it back. I was just making sure she did.”

For what it’s worth, while Puig’s home run helped the Dodgers score a game-tying three runs in the ninth, the Astros went on to win, 13-12, in 10 innings, so perhaps Kirk Head’s act did restore karmic balance to the ballpark. Still, the scene struck an upsetting note to many who watched it on TV.

Did you see the jackass in the stands who stole the home run ball from the woman? — Patterico (@Patterico) October 30, 2017

Dang that Astros fan who ripped the home run ball away from that lady is a jerk — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 30, 2017

Did u see that Astros fan take the HR ball from the other fan & throw it back onto the field?? Bruh, we would have fought, LA HR ball or not — Fallon Smith C. (@FallonSmithNBCS) October 30, 2017

Others were more supportive and/or amused by what they saw.

Angry Astros fan that ripped that home run ball away from the guy next to him and threw it back should be given 2018 season tickets. — David Ubben (@davidubben) October 30, 2017

Good to know that the man and woman involved in the incident were on very good terms, and that she was more or less okay with what he did. However, even knowing that, more than a few people would still have a problem with his behavior.

