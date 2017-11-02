

Rough night for Yasiel Puig. (Matt Slocum/AP)

The Astros’ Carlos Correa earned a World Series ring and then handed out his own jewelry, his postgame proposal to his girlfriend a joyous exclamation point on Houston’s season.

The Dodgers’ Yasiel Puig lost out on a World Series ring and then came home to find that someone had broken in and taken some of his jewelry. That’s certainly less fun.

TMZ reports and other local sources have confirmed that a burglar or burglars entered Puig’s recently purchased home in Encino by breaking a window and made off with some jewelry on Wednesday night, just as the Dodgers were falling to the Astros at home in Game 7 of the World Series. TMZ’s sources say the burglar tripped an alarm and thus wasn’t able to get away with much — security cameras recorded it all — but it was a final humiliation on a bad night for the Dodgers’ right fielder.

It’s an unfortunate bookend to the season for Puig, who had $170,000 in jewelry and other property stolen from a different home in March, while the Dodgers were at spring training in Arizona.