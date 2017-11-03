

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander celebrate the Astros’ World Series triumph. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Astros have just won the first World Series in franchise history, and love is very much in the air. First Houston shortstop Carlos Correa proposed to his girlfriend immediately after Wednesday’s Game 7 triumph, and now Thursday has brought reports that pitcher Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are about to get married.

In fact, the nuptials are set for this very weekend, according to WXYZ and other media outlets. That begs the question: Even if the wedding date was set a long time ago, was Verlander not considering any possibility that he might be involved in a World Series victory parade?

Word seems to be that Verlander-Upton wedding is this weekend in Italy. He'll have to miss the parade presumably. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 2, 2017

Of course, Verlander was traded late in the season from the Tigers to the Astros, but it’s not like Detroit, which posted an 86-75 record in 2016, was given no chance of winning it all this year. Perhaps the 34-year-old right-hander, who won his first championship after 12-plus seasons with the Tigers, simply thought that a potential schedule conflict would be a problem he’d love to have.

Being dealt to Houston on Aug. 30 certainly increased Verlander’s chances of being involved in a World Series, but it would have been a little late at that point to change plans for an early November wedding. Particularly as it is being held in Tuscany, Italy, according to reports.

Verlander and Upton, 25, have been dating since early 2014, and they got engaged shortly before the 2016 season began. The three-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model has been a noticeable presence in this year’s playoffs, and she caused a run on a throwback Mitchell & Ness Astros sweater after wearing one during the ALCS and again during the Series.



Kate Upton is sharply attired as Justin Verlander holds his ALCS MVP trophy. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Upton has also been an off-field presence for Verlander, at one point profanely calling out baseball writers who failed to put the pitcher on their AL Cy Young ballots last year. Verlander wound up losing the award to Rick Porcello of the Red Sox by just five points, 137-132, even though Verlander had a major edge (14-8) in first-place votes.

In May, Upton told People that her dream wedding gown was “something that’s classic, with a sexy twist.” She added that Verlander would be fine with whatever look she went with, saying, “Justin is so supportive and I don’t think that he would honestly have a strong opinion in that way.”

“He’s a lover, not a judger,” Upton said.

