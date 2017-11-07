

LiAngelo Ball, far right, poses with his famous family at his younger brother’s birthday party in September. (Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Crosswalk Productions )

UCLA men’s basketball players LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have been released on bail following their arrest over an alleged shoplifting incident in China, where the Bruins are scheduled to open their season against Georgia Tech on Friday. ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported the news from Shanghai.

Many details around the reported arrest remain murky. One source told ESPN that police came to the team hotel in the city of Hangzhou early Tuesday morning to apprehend the student-athletes, who were reportedly not allowed to speak to any coaches. They have reportedly been accused of stealing sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store next to the hotel.

“They weren’t messing around,” the source told ESPN. “The kids were scared.”

Ball is the son of outspoken basketball dad and nascent shoe-company magnate LaVar Ball, who is in China with his wife, Tina, and their youngest son, LaMelo. The patriarch reportedly planned on holding a news conference in his Shanghai hotel room Wednesday morning. However, Ball, whose oldest son, Lonzo, is a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers, was advised not to speak not to speak “due to the legal nature of the matter” (via Markazi).

[Believe it or not, LaVar Ball thinks Lakers should give son Lonzo more playing time]

LaVar Ball said, "I'm going to wait until I get more intel on what's going on" before he comments on LiAngelo Ball's arrest but said he's not worried. "He'll be fine," he said. "Everyone's making it a big deal. It ain't that big a deal." pic.twitter.com/E7QuMaMsNU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 8, 2017

The Ball family is heading on a sightseeing tour of Shanghai while their reality show crew films them. Meanwhile the UCLA men's basketball team is at Shanghai Disneyland. LiAngelo Ball is still detained in Hangzhou along with teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill for shoplifting. pic.twitter.com/edzqaKKwjr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 8, 2017

LiAngelo Ball and his teammates could face as much as three to 10 years in prison if convicted of the crime, a report Tuesday by Yahoo Sports claimed. The players may also be detained for over a month, without access to an American-style bail hearing, while local prosecutors determine whether to bring charges, the website reported. Markazi reports that the three players will not be allowed to leave their hotel in Hangzhou until the legal process is over.

“I would say they could be in quite a bit of trouble if they have solid proof that they shoplifted,” Amnesty International’s William Nee, an expert on the Chinese court system, told Yahoo Sports. “However, part of it will depend on whether their lawyers, the university, or the U.S. consulate can advocate and negotiate on their behalf.”

The Bruins arrived in Shanghai on Sunday evening for a week-long trip in which the team will face Georgia Tech on Friday in the Pac-12 China Game. Georgia Tech officials said some of their players were also questioned at the Hangzhou hotel Tuesday, but were later determined to be “not involved in the activities being investigated,” the school said in a statement to the network.

According to an itinerary posted on the Bruins’ website, the team spent Monday in Hangzhou, where they visited the campus of the Alibaba Group, the world’s largest retail commerce group, which is often compared to Amazon. Tuesday’s activities appeared to be largely taken up by practice and travel. The team was scheduled to then return to Shanghai Wednesday, holding a practice and visiting a Disney resort that day.

“We’ve got six freshmen here — it’s a younger group — so it’s just a matter of getting our guys on the plane, guys to the bus and then into that hotel room,” Coach Steve Alford said ahead of the trip. “It’s a long journey between the flight and a three-hour bus trip. We want our guys to take this all in. Each evening, we’ll talk about what we’ve seen . . . I really want our guys to be able to grasp the educational part of this trip.”

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China,” UCLA said (via ESPN). “The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement, “We are very disappointed by any situation that detracts from the positive student-athlete educational and cultural experience that this week is about. Whether in the United States or abroad, we expect our student-athletes to uphold the highest standards. We will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

LiAngelo Ball debuted for UCLA last week during a preseason game against Cal State-Los Angeles, against whom he scored 11 points in the Bruins’ 111-80 win.

