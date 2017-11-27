There was at least one quarterbacking performance at AT&T Stadium that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones could be proud of last week. One day after Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in Dallas’s 28-6 loss to the Chargers on Thanksgiving, Jones’s grandson, Highland Park senior John Stephen Jones, completed 74 percent of his passes and accounted for 317 yards and six touchdowns on the same field in a 73-20 win over McKinney North in the UIL Texas Class 5A state playoffs.

It was the second straight dominating performance in the playoffs for Jones, who passed for 466 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns in Highland Park’s 56-49 win over Texas High a week earlier. He sat out the fourth quarter of Friday’s blowout win, or his numbers would’ve been even more impressive.

[After another dismal Cowboys loss, Jerry Jones is staying the course]

Highland Park will play Mansfield Summit in the Region 2 semifinals on Friday. Jones, the son of Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, led Highland Park to the UIL Class 5A Division I state title last season. The Scots defeated Temple in the championship game at AT&T Stadium, with Jones’s father, grandfather and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo among the 35,000 fans in attendance.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Jones has passed for more than 3,000 yards for a second consecutive season, but he currently has no offers from FBS schools. His father and grandfather both played college football at Arkansas.

Meanwhile, as Highland Park continues its march toward a second consecutive title, the Cowboys are on the outside of the NFL’s playoff picture one year after going 13-3. The loss to the Chargers, Dallas’s third straight defeat without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, dropped the Cowboys to 5-6 and into 10th place in the NFC’s pecking order. Jerry Jones addressed the team in the locker room following the game.

“It definitely was a message of support,” Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford told ESPN. “He told us just to sit back and take a look at ourselves, take a look at what is around us and see how blessed we are on this Thanksgiving Day. Just to go into next week knowing that we’re super blessed to be in this position and take advantage of it.”

Prescott, who paid a surprise visit to a Highland Park football practice last month, has thrown five interceptions without a touchdown in his past two games. The second-year pro expressed confidence on Sunday that he will rediscover the form that made him one of the better quarterbacks in the first half of the season.

“Keep questioning me,” Prescott said. “Obviously, if you’re questioning me, you don’t know me and you don’t know what I’m about. So, keep questioning me. Have fun.”

The Cowboys host the Redskins on Thursday.

