The future does not look bright. (Mark Tenally / Associated Press File)

After an uncharacteristic week in which fans heaped scorn upon them for the way in which they handled the benching of Eli Manning, the New York Giants may be ready to make another big change.

Coach Ben McAdoo may be fired after the team’s game Sunday in Oakland, with co-owner John Mara choosing to act now rather than waiting until the end of the season, ESPN reports.

This is atypical behavior for the Giants, who last fired a coach in midseason in 1976, when they dispatched Bill Arnsparger. However, the way in which Manning was benched in favor of Geno Smith convinced Mara otherwise. Mara may have approved the plan to take a look at the roster now, but he seemed to indicate last week that he thought Manning would be informed differently.

Instead, Manning was given the option of starting to keep his consecutive starts streak alive, then giving way to Smith. Manning chose to end the streak at 210 now and was left to speak emotionally with reporters. It was a bad way to treat the franchise’s two-time Super Bowl winner, especially with Geno Smith being the alternative.

“I love Geno Smith. Great guy,” ESPN’s Rex Ryan, who coached Smith with the Jets. “I just don’t want him playing quarterback for me.”

Manning was described as “heartbroken,” by his father last week and, Archie Manning said, he never “envisioned, until now, playing for somebody else.” He also might retire, with his 37th birthday looming.

“There’s no sense speculating,” his father told the NFL Network. “If he’s still there, we don’t know what their future plans are, if other people are there. And you have no idea what other teams will think of a 37-year-old quarterback. You don’t have any idea.

“Eli might say, ‘I’ve had enough. I’m feeling good. I’ve got a beautiful wife, three little girls, I’m healthy. And that’s it.’ So there’s no sense speculating.”

Somehow, don’t be surprised if, when 2018 starts, GM Jerry Reese and McAdoo are long gone and Manning remains.

