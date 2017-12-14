

(Mary Ann Chastain/Associated Press)

Hall of Fame college football coach Lou Holtz has filed a federal lawsuit against the Daily Beast, alleging that the online publication defamed him in a story about a speech he gave at a luncheon held during last year’s Republican National Convention.

The lawsuit, filed in Orlando, centers on a Daily Beast story that originally carried the headline “Lou Holtz at RNC Said Immigrants are Deadbeats Invading the U.S.” The article — published July 19, 2016, and written by Betsy Woodruff — quoted Holtz as decrying an “invasion” of immigrants.

“I don’t want to become you,” the article quoted Holtz as saying. “I don’t want to speak your language, I don’t want to celebrate your holidays, I sure as hell don’t want to cheer for your soccer team!”

The lawsuit contends that, in the first part of that quote, Holtz simply was relaying the mind-set of his grandparents, who were Ukrainian immigrants to the United States. The line about soccer was simply “a joke that you would expect to hear from a lifelong football fan, football coach, and football commentator,” the lawsuit contends (per the Orlando Sentinel).

The “deadbeat” headline remained attached to the story for three months until it was changed to “Holtz Goes on Immigrant-Bashing RNC Rant,” which the lawsuit contends was also defamatory. The Daily Beast also attached a correction to the story when it changed the headline, saying it conflated two points Holtz was making and admitting that he never called immigrants “deadbeats.” The story has since been taken down.

A number of other news organizations — including The Washington Post — wrote stories about Holtz’s comments based on the Daily Beast article. In the lawsuit, Holtz says he lost paid speaking opportunities and suffered “mental anguish … personal humiliation and distress” because of the article. He’s seeking more than $75,000.

“Mr. Holtz has the utmost respect for his grandparents and all immigrants who follow the law and find the American dream in this country,” the lawsuit says, again per the Sentinel. “The substance or gist of Mr. Holtz’s statements was not that all immigrants are ‘deadbeats.’ ”

Neither side would comment about the lawsuit after being asked about it by numerous publications. To win his lawsuit, Holtz would have to prove that the Daily Beast either knew the story was false or displayed a reckless disregard for the truth.

