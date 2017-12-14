

Rick Pitino has all sorts of court dates ahead of him. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

On Wednesday, the University of Louisville pleaded its case before the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee in Atlanta, arguing that it should not be stripped of 123 wins, four NCAA tournament appearances and its 2013 men’s basketball national championship after an investigation found that a former Cardinals basketball staffer hired an escort and strippers to entertain recruits.

Also Wednesday, Louisville filed a counter-lawsuit against former men’s basketball coach Rick Pitino, who was fired in October after he was implicated in a federal investigation into college basketball recruiting. Pitino sued the school’s athletic association in November, alleging breach of contract and asking for more than $35 million in pay remaining on his contract.

These two events are related. In its countersuit, Louisville is asking that Pitino repay any financial losses incurred from the NCAA investigation. If the NCAA does indeed strip the program of its 2013 title along with three other NCAA tournament appearances — a final decision is expected early next year — it also could rule that Louisville has to repay more than $5 million earned from those appearances to the NCAA (as estimated by the Courier-Journal).

“As a result of Mr. Pitino’s breach of contract, (the University of Louisville Athletic Association) has suffered and will continue to suffer substantial damages,” the counterclaim states.

Pitino also has filed a lawsuit against Adidas, alleging that the athletic apparel company deliberately damaged his reputation. Adidas is at the center of the federal investigation, with prosecutors alleging that company executives conspired to steer top recruits to schools that it sponsored in exchange for cash payments to the recruits’ families. Adidas has asked that Pitino’s lawsuit be dismissed because, it says, it did not deliberately damage his reputation.

